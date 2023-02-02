February 2, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 33

68

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

February 02, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

February 01, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

January 31, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Elizabeth C. Rubenstein

Strassburger McKenna Gutnick & Gefsky
SMGG Law Blog

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Sweeping Protections for Pregnant and Nursing Workers

Thursday, February 2, 2023

On December 29, 2022, through the Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus Spending Bill, President Biden signed into law the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (“PWFA”) and the Providing Urgent Maternal Protections for Nursing Mothers Act (“PUMP Act”). Both bills had stalled in the Senate since 2021 so employers may have missed the last-minute negotiations that brought these bills into law.

PWFA

The PWFA, modeled after the American Disabilities Act (“ADA”), goes into effect on June 29, 2023. It requires employers to give reasonable accommodations to pregnant workers and applicants. Pregnant employees or applicants must be considered a “qualified” even if they cannot perform essential functions of the position for temporary period, the essential functions could be performed within the near future, and the inability to perform the essential functions can be reasonably accommodated.

Employers familiar with the ADA and its reasonable accommodation requirements should review carefully the PWFA accommodation requirements. For example, under the PWFA, an employee’s medical restrictions need not constitute a disability as defined by the ADA. Additionally, employers cannot:

  • Require a qualified employee to take paid or unpaid leave if a reasonable
    accommodation can be provided.

  • Retaliate against any qualified employee for requesting or using reasonable
    accommodations.

The EEOC will administer the PWFA.

PUMP Act

The PUMP Act, which became effective December 29, 2022, amends the Fair Labor Standards Act (“FLSA”) to require employers to provide reasonable break time for all employees, including exempt employees, to express breast milk as needed. (Note that the enforcement provisions under the PUMP Act will go into effect late Spring 2023.) Although Break Time for Nursing Mothers passed in 2010, it covered only non-exempt employees. Similar to the existing law, the PUMP Act covered employers must provide a reasonable break time for employees to express breast milk for 1 year after a child’s birth. Employers also must provide a space, other than a bathroom, that is shielded from view and free from intrusion from coworkers and the public. Generally, for non-exempt employees, the break time is not considered hours worked if the employee is completely relieved from duty during the entire break.

Employers with fewer than 50 employees may be exempt from the PUMP Act if compliance would constitute an undue hardship – but employers should be aware that undue hardship may be difficult to establish.

You can view the signed legislation here. PWFA is referred in Division II and the Pump Act is
referred in Division KK.

©2023 Strassburger McKenna Gutnick & GefskyNational Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 33
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Elizabeth C. Rubenstein Pittsburgh Property Attorney Strassburger
Elizabeth C. Rubenstein
Associate

Elizabeth C. Rubenstein​ is an associate attorney with a focus on the public sector, zoning, and land use law. She advises and represents municipalities, nonprofits, businesses, and quasi-governmental organizations in the Greater Pittsburgh area on issues of municipal and real estate law.

Elizabeth’s experience in the public sector brings a depth of practical and legal knowledge to her practice. As a Right-to-Know Officer for the Allegheny County Health Department, she investigated and litigated numerous matters, and understands the real world...

[email protected]
412‑281‑5423
www.smgglaw.com/
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement