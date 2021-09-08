Talking Sports Law: An Interview with The Legal Team from Canucks Sports and Entertainment [PODCAST]

Tuesday, September 7, 2021

On this episode of Talking Sports Law, co-hosts John Wilson and Trevor Gates head “north of the border” to speak with Chris Gear (Chief Legal Officer and Assistant General Manager) and Chris Beardsmore (Vice President and General Counsel) from Canucks Sports and Entertainment (CSE). CSE is the parent company for the Vancouver Canucks (NHL), Abbotsford Canucks (AHL), Vancouver Titans (National Lacrosse League), Seattle Surge (esports), Vancouver Titans (esports), and Rogers Arena in downtown Vancouver. The interview covers the various legal issues facing the organization, differences between U.S. and Canadian law, and the path each took to their respective roles.