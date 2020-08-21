August 21, 2020

James F. Jorden
Bradford P. Campbell
Faegre Drinker
Talking Through the DOL’s Proposed Prohibited Transaction Exemption, Episode 3: The 84-24 Exemption [PODCAST]

Thursday, August 20, 2020

On June 29, the Department of Labor (DOL) issued a proposed prohibited transaction exemption, filling the void left when the Fifth Circuit vacated the Obama-era 2016 DOL regulation in 2018. While the new proposed rule is primarily a class exemption that harmonizes ERISA conditions for receiving commissions and other variable compensation with existing securities law standards, it also does a lot more. In this podcast episode, Faegre Drinker’s Jim Jorden and Brad Campbell discuss how an existing PTE — PTE 84-24 — may impact the future use of this proposed PTE.

In this recording, Jim and Brad provide context, insight and actionable advice for stakeholders on the following questions (and more) related to the proposed PTE.

  • How might insurance companies and agents use the new proposed exemption?

  • Would independent agents find the 84-24 exemption to be a more user-friendly and expedient exemption to use in most cases?

  • What changes can DOL implement to make the proposed exemption a more useful resource?

  • The prelude includes some ambiguities on how the “regular basis” component of the five-part test for the investment adviser definition can be met, particularly as it pertains to sales advice. What should the DOL be expected to clarify as it responds to public comments on this proposed rule?

In our next podcast, we will take a close look at litigation and enforcement issues that could emerge from this proposed PTE.

About this Author

James F. Jorden
James F. Jorden
Partner

James F. Jorden represents many of the country’s largest financial institutions in securities, corporate, and pension litigation. He is experienced in national class action litigation, having served as lead or associate counsel in more than 100 securities, insurance, RICO, and other class actions. Over the past 20 years, Jim has been lead trial counsel in more than 50 individual cases in federal and state courts throughout the United States. He has argued before the United States Supreme Court, eight of the U.S. circuit courts, and numerous state courts of...




Bradford P. Campbell
Bradford P. Campbell
Partner

Bradford Campbell is a nationally recognized figure in employer-sponsored retirement plans who leverages his prior experience as the U.S. Assistant Secretary of Labor for Employee Benefits to advise clients across a broad range of issues related to the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA). As ERISA’s former “top cop” and primary regulator, Brad has detailed and wide-ranging knowledge of the structure and operation of ERISA plans, insight that he applies to client engagements.

Brad advises financial service providers and plan sponsors, particularly in relation to ERISA Title I issues, such as fiduciary conduct and prohibited transactions as well as developing policy issues. A prominent voice in the debates over fiduciary and best-interest regulations, Brad has testified before various congressional committees more than a dozen times. He provides clients with analysis, commentary, and strategic and legal advice on significant updates and assists them in offering comments on proposed regulations.

He also helps clients develop products and compliance systems that meet the requirements for qualified retirement plans and IRAs, as well as fiduciary training programs for plan officials. Brad assists clients in requesting prohibited transaction exemptions and advisory opinions for activities related to employee benefits plans. Brad has a track record of successfully resolving Department of Labor (DOL) and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) investigations and audits for large service providers and plan sponsors, and serves as an expert witness in ERISA litigation.

Brad is a contributor to the firm’s Broker-Dealer Law Blog, which provides practical insights into litigation, regulatory, compliance and fiduciary issues impacting broker-dealers, and is a frequent speaker and commentator in the media, including the Wall Street Journal, Fox Business News and numerous trade press publications.

Government Experience

Brad is the former Assistant Secretary of Labor for Employee Benefits, head of the Employee Benefits Security Administration (EBSA). Prior to serving in that role, he held other senior government positions, including as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Labor for Employee Benefits, senior DOL legislative officer, legislative director for U.S. Rep. Ernest Fletcher, and senior legislative assistant for U.S. Rep. and later Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Christopher Cox.

During his years in government, Brad played a key role in the Pension Protection Act and other significant ERISA retirement and health reforms, and his regulatory and policy decisions have had a fundamental impact on the structure and operation of ERISA plans, including promulgating the final rule establishing Qualified Default Investment Alternatives (QDIA) facilitating automatic enrollment retirement plans.

Services & Industries

  • Benefits and Executive Compensation 
  • ESOPs 
  • Retirement Plans 
  • Mergers and Acquisitions 
  • ERISA Litigation 
  • Investment Management Compliance 
  • Financial Services


