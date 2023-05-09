Telecom Alert:$8 Million in RDOF Fines; Mid-Band Spectrum R&O; 3.45 GHz Clearinghouse Tentatively Selected; CBRS Deployment Analysis [Vol. XX, Issue 19]

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

RDOF Applicants Fined Over $8 Million

Last week, the FCC issued a Notice of Apparent Liability against 22 applicants in the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Phase I Auction (“Auction 904”) for defaulting on their bids between May 3, 2022 and December 16, 2022. These applicants defaulted by either withdrawing their applications with respect to certain areas or by failing to meet deadlines and other requirements. Two applicants also failed to submit their audited financial paperwork. In total, the Commission proposes $8,778,527.39 in total fines.

Mid-Band Spectrum Report and Order

The Commission will consider a Report and Order and Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking at its Open Meeting on May 18 that would expand the use of up to 1,050 megahertz of mid-band spectrum. The Report and Order proposes declining to authorize two-way, high powered terrestrial mobile use in the 12.2 GHz band (Vol. XIX, Issue 41) because it would impose a significant risk of harmful interference to incumbent services. Instead, the Commission seeks input on permitting one and two-way point-to-point fixed links at a higher power in the 12.2-12.7 GHz band and the 12.7-13.25 GHz band, among other items. It also directs fixed and mobile Broadcast Auxiliary Service (“BAS”) licensees in the 12.7 GHZ band to certify the accuracy of their license information.

3.45 GHz Band Clearinghouse Selected

Last week, the 3.45 GHz Clearinghouse Search Committee filed an ex parte letter with the FCC tentatively selecting, by unanimous consent, Summit Ridge Group as the 3.45 GHz Relocation Reimbursement Clearinghouse (Vol. XX, Issue 11). The Clearinghouse is responsible for managing the collection and distribution of relocation reimbursement payments from new licensees. According to the Search Committee, Summit Ridge Group already provides reimbursement support to a new flexible-use licensee and has developed a plan to ensure and manage the independence of the Clearinghouse.

CBRS Deployment Increases Over Two Years

Last week, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (“NTIA”) released a comprehensive analysis of the Citizen Broadband Radio Service (“CBRS”) band from April 1, 2021 to January 1, 2023, outlining its progress towards facilitating growth in wireless broadband devices and providing cost-effective broadband access for rural communities, among other goals. According to the report, the number of CBRS devices deployed increased by a mean of 12% per quarter for a total increase of 121% during the entire period. It also noted that more than 70% of all active CBRS devices were deployed in rural census blocks.