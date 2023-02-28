Telecom Alert: Colorado Emergency Service Network Reliability Rules; 3.45 GHz Band Waiver Granted; Terrestrial Providers Satellite Expansion NPRM; CPF Grants [Vol. XX, Issue 9]

Monday, February 27, 2023

Colorado Adopts Emergency Service Network Reliability Rules

Last week, the Colorado Office of the Attorney General approved new rules for basic emergency service network reliability. In January, the Colorado Public Utilities Commission approved an order adopting rules that, among other things, establish a tariff-based mechanism for basic emergency service network reliability improvements and require each Basic Emergency Service Provider (“BESP”) to file an improvement plan application by April 3, 2023. BESPs must file additional applications or amendments to the original application every two years by February 15.

Ericsson 3.45 GHz Band Waiver Granted

The FCC’s Wireless Telecommunications Bureau issued an Order last week granting Ericsson a waiver of the Commission’s rules governing out-of-band emissions in the 3.45 GHz band. Ericsson requested waiver of FCC rules to allow it to manufacture, market, and sell a multiband radio to wireless carriers holding licenses in the 3.45 and 3.7 GHz bands with the capability of transmitting in standalone 3.7 GHz spectrum or with carrier aggregation. The Bureau granted Ericsson’s waiver request subject to certain conditions on in-band emissions and testing and certification requirements.

Terrestrial Providers Satellite Expansion Proposed

The FCC will consider a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking at its Open Meeting on March 16 proposing a new regulatory framework for Supplemental Coverage from Space (“SCS”). Under the proposed framework, satellite operators collaborating with terrestrial service providers could obtain FCC authorization to operate space stations on currently licensed, flexible-use spectrum allocated to terrestrial services. The goal is to expand coverage to terrestrial licensee’s subscribers, specifically in remote unserved and underserved areas, to increase the availability of wireless coverage and emergency communications.

CPF Grants

Last week, the Department of the Treasury announced the award of approximately $355 million in funding for Arizona, Tennessee, and Wyoming for broadband projects through the Capital Projects Fund (the “Fund”) (Vol. XX, Issue 5). The Fund provides $10 billion to states, territories, and Tribal governments to fund critical capital projects that enable work, education, and health monitoring. To date, the Fund has awarded nearly $4.8 billion to states that will be invested in high-speed internet infrastructure estimated to reach over 1.4 million homes and businesses.