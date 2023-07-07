Ten Minute Interview: Ways to Plan for the Next Generation’s Involvement in Family Foundations

Thursday, July 6, 2023

Brian Lucareli, director of Foley Private Client Services (PCS) and co-chair of the Family Offices group, sits down with Emmaline Jurgena, associate and member of the firm’s Estate Planning group, for a 10-minute interview to discuss how to plan for the next generation’s involvement in family foundations. During this interview, Emmaline emphasized how family foundations should think carefully about their succession planning long before it needs to be implemented.