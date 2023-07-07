July 7, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 188
July 06, 2023

July 05, 2023

July 04, 2023

Brian L. Lucareli

Foley & Lardner LLP
Ten Minute Interview: Ways to Plan for the Next Generation’s Involvement in Family Foundations

Thursday, July 6, 2023

Brian Lucareli, director of Foley Private Client Services (PCS) and co-chair of the Family Offices group, sits down with Emmaline Jurgena, associate and member of the firm’s Estate Planning group, for a 10-minute interview to discuss how to plan for the next generation’s involvement in family foundations. During this interview, Emmaline emphasized how family foundations should think carefully about their succession planning long before it needs to be implemented.

Brian L. Lucareli
Director of Foley Private Client Services
Foley & Lardner LLP
Brian L. Lucareli
Director of Foley Private Client Services

Brian L. Lucareli is the Director of Foley Private Client Services and co-chair of the Family Office Group within the firm. In his role, Brian is responsible for the strategic development and deployment of Private Client Services, the firm’s multibillion-dollar family office solution providing trust administration and wealth management services to the firm’s partner trustees and clients. Brian works closely with our partner trustees and clients, counseling on family office solutions, trust asset allocation strategies, and investment manager/consultant due diligence and...

