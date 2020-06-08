Three Takeaways: Tensions in the Renewable Energy and Environmental Markets

Jacob Hollinger is a partner in the law firm of McDermott Will & Emery LLP and is based in the Firm’s New York office. His practice focuses on the environmental, regulatory and litigation needs of energy and manufacturing sector entities.

Prior to joining McDermott, Jacob spent nearly ten years as a government enforcement attorney, first with the New York State Attorney General’s Office and later with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. As an Assistant Attorney General for New York State, Jacob was New York’s lead litigation counsel in several complex environmental and...