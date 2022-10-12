The Top 10 Do’s and Don’ts of Selling a Cell Lease

Wednesday, October 12, 2022

When you sell a cell lease, in addition to assigning the lease and rents to the purchaser, you also sell the purchaser the right to put communications antennas on your property for 50 years or more. Done properly, this can be very advantageous, but if done improperly, the right, coupled with its lengthy term, can be harmful, especially for valuable properties.

While the intricacies of such sales should be left to professionals (the sale documents are often 15-20 pages long to protect the property owner), here is a short list of items unique to cell lease sales which property owners should keep in mind. This list is based on years of experience helping clients sell over 100 leases.

Sell the cell lease first if you will be selling the property with the lease. Recently, leases have sold for around 20 times annual revenues. Done properly, a lease sale will add dollar for dollar to the sales price of the property it’s on. Don’t use the documents from the purchaser without extensively revising them (we often toss them out and use our own documents). They are usually so overreaching that using them “as is” can reduce or destroy the value of the property with the lease. Include provisions protecting the future use, development and value of the property with the lease. Have a relocation provision so you can require the leased area to be moved to another location on the property if needed for the maintenance, repair or redevelopment of the property.

The following items are particularly important for areas where the leased space is on a building rather than for a tower on open land. Buildings are generally much more valuable than open land (so the potential harm from bad terms is greater), there often are two or more parcels being leased (equipment on the ground, antennas on the roof, cables in between) and property owners need to be specific on the rights being sold and retained.