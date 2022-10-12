October 12, 2022

Volume XII, Number 285

47

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

October 12, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

October 11, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

October 10, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

John W. Pestle
Peter A. Schmidt

Varnum LLP
Advisory

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

The Top 10 Do’s and Don’ts of Selling a Cell Lease

Wednesday, October 12, 2022

When you sell a cell lease, in addition to assigning the lease and rents to the purchaser, you also sell the purchaser the right to put communications antennas on your property for 50 years or more. Done properly, this can be very advantageous, but if done improperly, the right, coupled with its lengthy term, can be harmful, especially for valuable properties. 

While the intricacies of such sales should be left to professionals (the sale documents are often 15-20 pages long to protect the property owner), here is a short list of items unique to cell lease sales which property owners should keep in mind. This list is based on years of experience helping clients sell over 100 leases. 

  1. Sell the cell lease first if you will be selling the property with the lease. Recently, leases have sold for around 20 times annual revenues. Done properly, a lease sale will add dollar for dollar to the sales price of the property it’s on.

  2. Don’t use the documents from the purchaser without extensively revising them (we often toss them out and use our own documents). They are usually so overreaching that using them “as is” can reduce or destroy the value of the property with the lease.

  3. Include provisions protecting the future use, development and value of the property with the lease.

  4. Have a relocation provision so you can require the leased area to be moved to another location on the property if needed for the maintenance, repair or redevelopment of the property.

The following items are particularly important for areas where the leased space is on a building rather than for a tower on open land. Buildings are generally much more valuable than open land (so the potential harm from bad terms is greater), there often are two or more parcels being leased (equipment on the ground, antennas on the roof, cables in between) and property owners need to be specific on the rights being sold and retained.

  • Clearly describe, with engineering drawings if needed, the areas of the building the purchaser can use.

  • Spell out the types of communications uses the purchaser can conduct and the equipment it may place in these areas.

  • Also spell out the rights the building owner and tenants retain to use these same areas (as well as other parts of the building) for their antennas, HVAC, elevators, etc.

  • Describe the types of communications uses and radios that the building owner, residents and tenants have retained and do not violate the sale.

  • Attach engineering drawings showing the equipment currently on the building.

  • Require landlord approval of changes to the preceding and the reasons the approval can be withheld.

© 2022 Varnum LLPNational Law Review, Volume XII, Number 285
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

John W. Pestle Telecommunications Attorney Varnum
John W. Pestle
Counsel

John represents property owners nationally (35 states and counting) on cell tower leases. Since 1996, he has led the firm’s practice in this area.

Most of John’s work is on the sale of cell tower leases and future leasing rights, which as of mid-2022 sold for around twenty times annual revenues. He brings his experience to bear on helping clients decide whether to sell, getting bids for the best price and terms, and negotiating the document (typically a long term “easement”) selling the lease and future leasing rights. He also represents clients...

[email protected]
616/336-6725
www.varnumlaw.com
Peter A. Schmidt
Peter Schmidt Real Estate Lawyer Varnum Law Firm
Partner

Pete focuses on real estate, finance and municipal matters. His practice is transaction oriented, working with businesses, institutions, developers, and investors in real estate purchases, sales, leasing and financing projects, including shopping centers and other commercial developments. He also represents lenders in commercial loan transactions.

[email protected]
616-336-6411
www.varnumlaw.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement