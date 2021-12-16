Top Five Labor Law Developments for November 2021

On Nov. 19, 2021, the House passed a version of the Build Back Better Act that would vastly expand employer liability under the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA). The bill adds aggressive “civil penalties,” on top of the traditional National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) remedies of backpay and reinstatement, for certain violations of the NLRA by employers. Employers found to be in violation of the NLRA are subject to a fine up to $50,000. However, for certain repeat violations resulting in the discharge or “serious economic harm” to an employee, the fine can be up to $100,000. Additionally, any officer or director who “directed or committed the violation,” established the policy leading to the violation, or had knowledge but did not act to prevent the violation may be personally liable, an unprecedented remedy under the NLRA. Likewise, the bill bans employer actions long held lawful under the NLRA, including, without limitation, the permanent replacement of economic strikers, employer lockouts, and entering into agreements not to engage in collective action or requiring employees to enter into such agreements. The bill was sent to the Senate for review and a vote. Proponents hope it will meet the standards for a budget reconciliation bill and, thus, avoid a filibuster.

Effective Nov. 5, 2021, the NLRB Division of Operations Management issued Memorandum OM 22-03, outlining parties’ bargaining obligations under the U.S. Department of Labor’s COVID-19 Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS). The ETS requires employers with at least 100 employees to “develop, implement, and enforce a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy.” A carveout allows employers to adopt their own policy on vaccinations or regular COVID-19 testing in lieu of vaccination. After the ETS became effective, multiple suits were filed challenging it, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit temporarily blocked its implementation. The ETS prompted NLRB General Counsel (GC) Jennifer Abruzzo to issue Memorandum OM 22-03. In it, she opines that “covered employers [] have decisional bargaining obligations regarding aspects of the ETS that affect terms and conditions of employment.” She also states that the ETS affects terms and conditions of employment because of its potential to affect employees’ continued employment. Employers have no duty to bargain over compliance with the law when a change in employment terms is statutorily mandated. However, the Memorandum OM 22-03notes the ETS allows employers “significant flexibility and latitude in implementing steps necessary for compliance.” Under the NLRA, this discretion is subject to bargaining. Further, the Memo notes that covered employers must bargain over the effects upon employees of any new protocol implemented under the ETS.