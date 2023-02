Gregory S. Bombard is a trial lawyer at Greenberg Traurig's Boston office focusing on trade secret litigation, business torts, and other complex commercial disputes. Greg represents pharmaceutical, technology, and manufacturing companies in state and federal courts, as well as in arbitration proceedings throughout the United States. He regularly represents both plaintiffs and defendants in trade secret cases and related claims. Greg is a frequent writer and speaker on trade secret law and is the co-author of the book Protecting and Litigating Trade Secrets (2nd...