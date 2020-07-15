July 15, 2020

Volume X, Number 197

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

July 15, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

July 14, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

July 13, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Adam P. Samansky
Nicholas W. Armington
Mintz
Intellectual Property Viewpoints

The Trade Secret Seesaw: After the Economy Goes Down, Cases Go Up

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

An economic downturn usually leads to a rise in trade secret theft and litigation, and conditions are ripe for a major surge in cases from the current slump, given widespread job losses and companies’ embrace of remote working arrangements.

A wave of trade secret cases typically starts about three years after the end of a recession — the time when the statute of limitations for trade secret claims expires in most jurisdictions. Economic turmoil usually leads to an increase in employee mobility, and thus situations where a former employee uses their former employer’s information at a new job or to start a business. Several years after the financial crisis of 2007 to 2009, for example, annual filings of federal and state trade secret cases in the United States ranged from more than 7,000 to more than 9,000 from 2013 to 2015, according to data from Bloomberg Law. Compare that to 770 to 1,100 yearly case filings during the three years of the crisis.

A broader range of companies is at risk of having their confidential information fall into the wrong hands during the current recession and eventually becoming a party to trade secret litigation. Amidst this pandemic, companies have asked an exceptionally high percentage of knowledge workers to work from home, often allowing them access to highly valuable information remotely, often with their own computers. And a 2016 federal law, the Defend Trade Secrets Act, paves the way for even more litigation by allowing a plaintiff to file a trade secret misappropriation case in federal court.

Amid the most turbulent economic period in decades, changing employment practices, and a change in the law that facilitates federal trade secret litigation, companies should expect an upswing in trade secret disputes in the coming years.

©1994-2020 Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume X, Number 197

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

Adam Samansky IP Attorney Mintz Law Firm
Adam P. Samansky
Member

Adam is an experienced IP litigator who primarily serves pharmaceutical, medical, high tech, and defense industry clients. He handles patent, trademark, and trade secret matters for innovators and investors. Adam has a strong record of success in multiparty, highly contested Hatch-Waxman litigation, in addition to other litigations involving advanced biochemistry, polymers, optics, manufacturing processes, and electronics. He has tried cases before multiple US district courts, briefed and argued cases before the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, and briefed bet-the-company...

asamansky@mintz.com
617-348-1819
www.mintz.com
Nicholas W. Armington
Nicholas W. Armington, mintz levin law firm, patent, IP, litigation attorney
Associate

Nicholas is a litigator with experience representing clients in United States District Courts and the International Trade Commission, among other venues. Nicholas’ practice focuses on patent and trade secret litigation and he has litigated cases in a variety of technology areas, including network devices, semiconductors, converged devices, LED lighting, and manufacturing devices.

In 2018-2019, Nicholas served as a Special Assistant District Attorney in the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office prosecuting criminal cases in the Framingham and Natick District Courts in Massachusetts. Prior to joining Mintz, Nick completed judicial internships for Hon. Ralph D. Gants, Chief Justice of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, and Hon. Patti B. Saris, Chief Judge of the US District Court, District of Massachusetts.

NWArmington@mintz.com
1.617.348.4451
www.mintz.com
www.globalipmatters.com/