June 30, 2020

Volume X, Number 182

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

June 30, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

June 29, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Lynn L. Bergeson
Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
Toxic Substances Control Act Blog

TSCA at Four — A Conversation with Alexandra Dunn, OCSPP AA [PODCAST]

Tuesday, June 30, 2020

This week's All Things Chemical™ Podcast will be of interest to readers of the TSCAblog™. A brief description of the episode written by Lynn L. Bergeson is below.

This week I sat down with EPA Assistant Administrator Alexandra Dunn.  As many of our listeners know, Alex Dunn heads the Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention and is responsible for implementing the nation’s industrial and agricultural chemical laws, the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) and the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), respectively.

Alex has an extensive background in the environmental field and is a leading voice on TSCA and FIFRA.  Prior to Alex’s current role, she served as the Regional Administrator for EPA Region 1, and before Region 1, Alex served as the executive director and general counsel for the Environmental Council of States.  She has published extensively in the areas of the ethics of community advocacy, environmental justice, urban sustainability, water quality, cooperative federalism, the Clean Water Act, and more.

Given Alex’s high profile role at EPA, we focused our discussion on implementation of the amendments to TSCA, which Congress enacted in 2016.  As we record this session, we are at the four-year anniversary of the new law, and we celebrate EPA’s many accomplishments in implementing the Congressionally mandated changes to the law.  As pollution prevention is an integral part of EPA’s mission, we also focus on initiatives under way to introduce safer and greener chemicals.  Finally, our discussion includes a look ahead to what is on EPA’s agenda for the remainder of the year, which promises to be extraordinarily busy.

©2020 Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.National Law Review, Volume X, Number 182

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

Lynn Bergeson, Campbell PC, Toxic Substances Control Act Attorney, federal insecticide lawyer, industrial biotechnology legal counsel, Food Drug Administration law
Lynn L. Bergeson
Managing Partner

Lynn L. Bergeson has earned an international reputation for her deep and expansive understanding of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), European Union Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH), and especially how these regulatory programs pertain to nanotechnology, industrial biotechnology, synthetic biology, and other emerging transformative technologies. Her knowledge of and involvement in the policy process allows her to develop client-focused strategies whether...

lbergeson@lawbc.com
202-557-3801
www.lawbc.com