TSCA at Four — A Conversation with Alexandra Dunn, OCSPP AA [PODCAST]

Tuesday, June 30, 2020

This week's All Things Chemical™ Podcast will be of interest to readers of the TSCAblog™. A brief description of the episode written by Lynn L. Bergeson is below.

This week I sat down with EPA Assistant Administrator Alexandra Dunn. As many of our listeners know, Alex Dunn heads the Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention and is responsible for implementing the nation’s industrial and agricultural chemical laws, the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) and the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), respectively.

Alex has an extensive background in the environmental field and is a leading voice on TSCA and FIFRA. Prior to Alex’s current role, she served as the Regional Administrator for EPA Region 1, and before Region 1, Alex served as the executive director and general counsel for the Environmental Council of States. She has published extensively in the areas of the ethics of community advocacy, environmental justice, urban sustainability, water quality, cooperative federalism, the Clean Water Act, and more.

Given Alex’s high profile role at EPA, we focused our discussion on implementation of the amendments to TSCA, which Congress enacted in 2016. As we record this session, we are at the four-year anniversary of the new law, and we celebrate EPA’s many accomplishments in implementing the Congressionally mandated changes to the law. As pollution prevention is an integral part of EPA’s mission, we also focus on initiatives under way to introduce safer and greener chemicals. Finally, our discussion includes a look ahead to what is on EPA’s agenda for the remainder of the year, which promises to be extraordinarily busy.