June 9, 2022

Volume XII, Number 160
Advertisement

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

June 09, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

June 08, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

June 07, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Christian T. Fjeld
Cynthia J. Larose

Mintz
Mintz Insights

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Understanding the American Data Privacy and Protection Act

Wednesday, June 8, 2022

On Friday, June 3, Representative Frank Pallone (D-NJ), Chairman of the House Energy & Commerce Committee, Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), the committee’s Ranking Member, and Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS), Ranking Member of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, released to the public a draft discussion federal privacy bill.  The “American Data Privacy and Protection Act” (ADPPA) is a comprehensive bill that touches all facets of the privacy debate that has been ongoing in Congress for well over 20 years.  Some of the provisions in the discussion draft are bracketed, indicating those provisions are still under discussion and are not subject to agreement between the authors.  In their press release, the three authors thanked Consumer Protection and Commerce Subcommittee Chair, Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), and Ranking Member Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), as well as Members of the Senate Commerce Committee for their input and leadership on the discussion draft.  However, of note, Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), the Chair of the Senate Commerce Committee, is not an author of the bill.

Last Congress, Senator Cantwell introduced the Consumer Online Privacy Rights Act, which was cosponsored by Senators Schatz, Klobuchar and Markey.  While the bipartisan, bicameral ADPPA is ambitious and comprehensive, reflecting bipartisan agreement on crucial issues hereto elusive to compromise, its prospects for moving forward remain unclear.  And without Senator Cantwell’s support, the discussion draft’s fate in the Senate is further complicated.

The House Energy & Commerce Committee is scheduled to hold a full committee legislative hearing next Tuesday, June 14, on the American Data Privacy and Protection Act.  Christian Fjeld, ML Strategies Vice President, and former Senior Counsel and subcommittee staff director of the Senate Commerce Committee prepared a detailed summary of the bill.

Click here to read more about this comprehensive bill. 

©1994-2022 Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 159
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Christian T. Fjeld Vice President Mintz Strategies Lobbying & Public Policy
Christian T. Fjeld
Vice President

Christian is based in our Washington, DC office and is a Vice President of ML Strategies. He assists a variety of clients in their interactions with the federal government.

Prior to joining ML Strategies, Christian spent nearly 10 years in staff leadership roles with the US Senate’s Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation serving Senator John D. Rockefeller IV (D-WV) as the former Chairman, Senator Bill Nelson (D-FL) as the former Ranking Member, and Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), the current Ranking Member of the committee. During...

CTFjeld@mlstrategies.com
1-202-434-7433
www.mintz.com
Cynthia J. Larose
Cynthia Larose, Privacy, Security, Attorney, Mintz Levin, Law Firm, electronic transactions lawyer
Member / Chair, Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice

Cynthia is a highly regarded authority in the privacy and security field and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP). She handles the full range of data security issues for companies of all sizes, from start-ups to major corporations. Cynthia is masterful at conducting privacy audits; crafting procedures to protect data; advising clients on state, federal, and international laws and regulations on information use and data security; helping organizations respond to breaches; and planning data transfers associated with corporate transactions. She is an in-...

CJLarose@mintz.com
617-348-1732
www.mintz.com
www.mintz.com/privacycybersecurityviewpoints
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement