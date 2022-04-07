Union Representation Petitions Increase by Astonishing 57% in the First Half of FY 2022

Thursday, April 7, 2022

On April 6, 2022, the National Labor Relations Board (“NLRB” or the “Board”) issued a press release recognizing the shockingly large surge in new union organizing. Specifically, during the first half of Fiscal Year 2022 (October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022), the NLRB reported that union representation petitions increased by 57%.

Representation petitions are filed by employees and unions requesting that the NLRB conduct an election to determine whether employees wish to be represented by a union.

NLRB General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo stated that “there is a surge in labor activity nationwide, with workers organizing and filing petitions for more union elections than they have in the last ten years.”

This rise in activity, however, is accompanied by “critical funding and staffing shortages” for the NLRB, which makes addressing the large amount of union petitions a difficult feat to conquer. Although the NLRB is set to receive a new Congressional funding appropriation in Fiscal Year 2023, the NLRB claims this may not fully address staffing needs since “more than three-quarters (77%) of the NLRB’s budget goes directly to staffing costs.”

General Counsel Abruzzo noted the dire situation, stating that while the NLRB remains committed to processing petitions and other matters that are presented to the Board, “the NLRB needs a significant increase of funds to fully effectuate the mission of the Agency.”