November 16, 2022

Volume XII, Number 320

47

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

November 16, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

November 15, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

November 14, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Keri E. Riemer
Michael W. McGrath
Neil T. Smith
Hayley Trahan-Liptak
Christopher F. Warner

K&L Gates
Global Investment Law

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

United States: A Record Year: SEC FY 2022 Enforcement Actions Bring Big Penalties

Wednesday, November 16, 2022

On 15 November 2022, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced its enforcement statistics for its 2022 fiscal year (FY 2022), noting that it filed 760 total enforcement actions — a 9% increase over fiscal year 2021.  This total was comprised of 462 new actions, 169 “follow-on” actions, and 129 actions for delinquent filings.  Money obtained in SEC actions, comprising civil penalties, disgorgement, and pre-judgment interest, totaled a record-breaking $6.439 billion (compared to $3.852 billion in fiscal year 2021).  Civil penalties, totaling $4.194 billion, were also the highest on record.

In commenting on the enforcement activity, SEC Chair Gary Gensler stated that he “continue[s] to be impressed with [the] Division of Enforcement…[R]esults change from year to year.  What stays the same is the staff’s commitment to follow the facts wherever they lead.”

While the SEC’s FY 2022 enforcement actions targeted diverse issues, the following, among others, were noteworthy:

  1. Settled actions against 17 firms for failing to retain business-related off-channel communications (e.g., personal text messages and WhatsApp) resulted in $1.235 billion in penalties, admissions of wrongful conduct, and significant remedial undertakings. The SEC has indicated that investigations into record retention will continue in 2023.

  2. Actions relating to materially misleading statements and/or omissions related to ESG matters.

  3. Actions against private fund advisers and associated individuals relating to fraud, custody rule violations, material misrepresentations and/or misleading statements and management fees.

The statistics for FY 2022, coupled with public statements from the SEC and its Staff, is further evidence of the SEC’s continuing aggressive posture.  With the SEC’s increased resources, investment advisers, broker-dealers, and other regulated entities should be mindful of these enforcement trends and should be on alert—and consider adjusting for—updates regarding the SEC’s priorities for 2023.

Copyright 2022 K & L GatesNational Law Review, Volume XII, Number 320
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Keri E. Riemer
Of Counsel

Keri Riemer is of counsel in the Asset Management and Investment Funds group. She provides guidance to investment managers and funds on a broad range of federal securities law issues, and has extensive experience representing registered investment companies and their advisers. With her experience as Senior Counsel at the Securities and Exchange Commission, in-house counsel at a large asset management firm and outside counsel at law firms, Keri brings a unique perspective to helping clients address legal and regulatory challenges relating to their business growth goals...

[email protected]
212-536-4809
www.klgates.com/
Michael W. McGrath
Michael W. McGrath, Investment Management, Securities, Commodities Attorney, KL Gates, Law Firm
Partner

Michael McGrath is a partner in the firm’s Boston office. He practices in the areas of investment management, securities, and commodities law, including the representation of institutional investment firms, registered investment companies, private equity and hedge funds, and emerging financial technology firms. 

Mr. McGrath counsels financial institutions regarding SEC, CFTC, NFA, and FINRA regulation. His practice is focused on helping financial institutions design their compliance programs, supporting trading and investment management issues...

[email protected]
617-951-9123
klgates.com
Neil T. Smith
Neil T. Smith Investigations, Enforcement & White Collar Attorney K&L Gates Boston, MA
Partner

Neil Smith is a partner in the firm’s Boston office, where he is member of the Investigations, Enforcement and White collar practice group. His practice focuses on government investigations, securities enforcement, internal investigations, financial regulatory enforcement, and white collar defense. In particular, he has extensive experience conducting global investigations involving violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and other anti-corruption laws.

Mr. Smith represents corporations and individuals in a wide range of criminal and civil matters, including investigations...

[email protected]
617.261.3180
www.klgates.com
Hayley Trahan-Liptak
Hayley Trahan-Liptak Litigation Attorney K&L Gates Boston, MA
Associate

Hayley Trahan-Liptak is an associate in the litigation department of the firm’s Boston office. She focuses her practice on general civil and commercial litigation matters. Ms. Trahan-Liptak has experience in financial service litigation, class action defense, appellate advocacy, and general business litigation cases. She also has experience in the firm’s corporate department, assisting with mergers and acquisitions, stock financings, IPOs, and commercial contracts.

Primary Practice

  • Investigations, Enforcement and White Collar

Secondary Practices...

javascript:SendMail('hayley.trahan-Liptak','klgates.com');
617.951.9148
www.klgates.com
Christopher F. Warner
Christopher F. Warner Commercial Litigation Attorney K&L Gates Boston, MA
Associate

Christopher Warner is an associate at the firm’s Boston office. He is a member of the complex commercial litigation and disputes practice group.

Primary Practice

  • Complex Commercial Litigation and Disputes

Professional Background

Mr. Warner previously served as a summer associate at the firm where he completed numerous legal research and writing assignments for various practice groups within the firm. He also drafted two motions to dismiss, a motion for summary judgment, and several memoranda in response to particular legal issues. In...

[email protected]
617.951.9208
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement