Update on FDA’s Prevention Strategies to Enhance Food Safety

We have previously discussed a series developed by FDA last year of Prevention Strategies to Enhance Food Safety. Prevention Strategy documents contain recommendations for the prevention of future foodborne illness for food-hazard pairings where emerging patterns can be identified and targeted. The first two Prevention Strategy documents were: (1) Bulb Onion Strategy Document (July 2022) targeting Salmonella contamination of bulb onions, and (2) Imported Enoki and Imported Wood Ear Mushroom Strategy Document (September 2022) targeting Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella contamination of imported specialty mushrooms.

FDA’s Prevention Strategy Documents table will likely soon be updated again to add an additional resource for enoki mushrooms. Specifically, on March 1, 2023, FDA announced the expansion of a country wide import alert (IA) for enoki mushrooms from the Republic of Korea, noted earlier as a resource for the Prevention Strategy document, to also cover enoki mushrooms from China. The expanded IA #25-21 “Detention Without Physical Examination of Enoki Mushrooms from the Republic of Korea and China due to Listeria Monocytogenes” follows multiple recalls linked to contaminated enoki mushrooms from China and a recent FDA multi-state outbreak investigation that linked three cases of listeriosis to enoki mushrooms labeled as a product of China.