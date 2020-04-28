Update: Suspension of Trusted Traveler Enrollment Extended to June 1, 2020

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

On April 22, 2020, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced it is extending its suspension of operations at all Trusted Traveler enrollment centers until at least June 1, 2020 to protect CBP officers and the general public from exposure to COVID-19.

Applicants with a previously scheduled appointment for a final interview will need to re-schedule for a date after June 1st. Applicants can log in to their online TTP accounts for more information on available appointments and to review the status of a pending application. Designated airports will continue to allow enrollment on arrival for conditionally approved applicants entering the United States.

The temporary closures apply to all enrollment centers – Global Entry, NEXUS, Sentri, and FAST.

The closures are expected to add to the already extensive backlog of pending applications. In response to this, CBP will allow current members to continue using their trusted traveler benefits for 18 months after the date of expiration provided members submit an application for renewal before their current membership expires. Additionally, applicants now have 485 days (just under 16 months) to complete their final interview from the date of conditional approval.

Authored by Colleen DiNicola