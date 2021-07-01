Update on Tobacco-Related Spring 2021 Unified Agenda of Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions

Azim Chowdhury joined Keller and Heckman in 2010 and practices in the area of food, drug, and tobacco law.

Mr. Chowdhury advises domestic and foreign corporations in matters of FDA and international regulatory compliance. In particular, he assists corporations in establishing clearances for food and drug additives in the U.S., Canada, and the European Union, with an emphasis on indirect additives used in food-contact materials. Mr. Chowdhury has also developed expertise in tobacco and e-vapor product regulation relating to the implementation...