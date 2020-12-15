Update: TPS for South Sudan Extended

Monday, December 14, 2020

Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for South Sudan has been extended again until May 2, 2022. The instructions for beneficiaries have been published in the Federal Register. Through January 4, 2021, TPS beneficiaries who have not already done so should re-register and apply to renew their Employment Authorization Documents (EADs). Those with EADs that expired on November 2, 2020 are entitled to a 180-day automatic extension of work authorization until May 1, 2021. Once the extension requests are adjudicated, those who are eligible will have their EADs extended until May 2, 2022.

In the meantime, despite the Trump Administration’s attempt to terminate TPS for beneficiaries from El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua and Sudan, they have all had their statuses extended until October 4, 2021 in light of ongoing litigation.