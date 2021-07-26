July 26, 2021

Volume XI, Number 207

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

July 26, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

July 23, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman

Keller and Heckman LLP
The Daily Intake

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Updated Generic HACCP Model for Beef Slaughter

Monday, July 26, 2021

  • The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) published the Pathogen Reduction/Hazard Analysis Critical Control (HACCP) Systems Final Rule in July 1996 mandating that HACCP be implemented in all USDA inspected meat and poultry plants.  To assist establishments in meeting regulatory requirements, USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) simultaneously released generic HACCP models relevant to various process categories.

  • On July 23, 2021, USDA announced that FSIS has updated and released its Generic HACCP Model for Beef Slaughter.  The materials include updated scientific references and footnotes containing explanatory guidance and links to related sources of information.  Consistent with the 1996 model, the updated model includes a product description, ingredients list, production flow diagram, hazard analysis and HACCP plan.  The beef slaughter model may also be used as a starting point for developing a slaughter HACCP plan for other classes of livestock.

  • The updated generic HACCP model for beef slaughter follows the previous release, announced in USDA’s October 2, 2020 Constituent Update, of FSIS’s updated HACCP guide and multiple generic HACCP models.  Additional models will be posted as they are revised.

© 2021 Keller and Heckman LLPNational Law Review, Volume XI, Number 207
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman

Keller and Heckman offers global food and drug services to its clients. Our comprehensive and extensive food and drug practice is one of the largest in the world. We promote, protect, and defend products made by the spectrum of industries regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Commission and Member States authorities in the European Union (EU) and similar authorities throughout the world. The products we help get to market include foods, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, veterinary products, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. In addition...

fooddrug@khlaw.com
202-434-4100
www.khlaw.com
Advertisement
Advertisement