Updated Generic HACCP Model for Beef Slaughter
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) published the Pathogen Reduction/Hazard Analysis Critical Control (HACCP) Systems Final Rule in July 1996 mandating that HACCP be implemented in all USDA inspected meat and poultry plants. To assist establishments in meeting regulatory requirements, USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) simultaneously released generic HACCP models relevant to various process categories.
On July 23, 2021, USDA announced that FSIS has updated and released its Generic HACCP Model for Beef Slaughter. The materials include updated scientific references and footnotes containing explanatory guidance and links to related sources of information. Consistent with the 1996 model, the updated model includes a product description, ingredients list, production flow diagram, hazard analysis and HACCP plan. The beef slaughter model may also be used as a starting point for developing a slaughter HACCP plan for other classes of livestock.
The updated generic HACCP model for beef slaughter follows the previous release, announced in USDA’s October 2, 2020 Constituent Update, of FSIS’s updated HACCP guide and multiple generic HACCP models. Additional models will be posted as they are revised.