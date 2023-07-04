July 4, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 185
20

July 03, 2023

Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Privacy and Cybersecurity

Hunton Andrews Kurth
Privacy and Information Security Law Blog-Hunton Andrews Kurth

U.S. Announces Fulfillment of EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework Requirements

Monday, July 3, 2023

On July 3, 2023, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo issued a statement confirming that the U.S. has fulfilled its commitments for implementing the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework (the “Framework”). In the statement, it was confirmed that the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, have been designated as “qualifying states” for purposes of implementing the redress mechanism established under Executive Order 14086, such designation to be become effective upon the adoption of an adequacy decision by the EU for the Framework. Further, according to the statement, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence has confirmed that the U.S. Intelligence Community has adopted its policies and procedures pursuant to Executive Order 14086.

The European Commission is yet to adopt an adequacy decision based on the Framework.

