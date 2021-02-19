US Executive Branch Update – February 18, 2021
This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day’s press releases.
POTUS’ Schedule*
9:45 a.m. EST – The President and The Vice President receive the President’s Daily Brief | Oval Office
10:30 a.m. EST – The President and The Vice President receive a COVID-19 briefing | Oval Office
VPOTUS’ Schedule*
9:45 a.m. EST – the Vice President will receive the President’s Daily Brief in the Oval Office.
10:30 a.m. EST – The President and The Vice President will receive a briefing from members of their COVID-19 team on the COVID-19 response and the state of vaccinations.
11:15 a.m. EST – the Vice President will convene a virtual roundtable with Sen. Patty Murray, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Rep. Rosa DeLauro, Rep. Barbara Lee and women leaders from advocacy organizations to discuss the importance of passing the American Rescue Plan for women in the economy | South Court Auditorium
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
12:30 p.m. EST – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | The White House
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President’s (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 and reopening developments.
The White House
- Readout of Labor Leaders Meeting to Discuss the American Rescue Plan and Infrastructure
- Remarks by President Biden Before Meeting with Labor Leaders to Discuss the American Rescue Plan and Infrastructure
- Fact Sheet: Biden Administration to Take Steps to Bolster Registered Apprenticeships
- Executive Order on the Revocation of Executive Order 13801 (labor-related)
- Readout of the White House’s Meeting with Community Violence Prevention Experts
- Transcript: Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and Public Health Officials
- Fact Sheet: President Biden Announces New Actions to Expand and Improve COVID-19 Testing
- Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s Call with Stephen Lovegrove, Incoming National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan Call with National Security Advisor Hermogenes Esperon of the Philippines
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger, February 17, 2021
- Statement by President Joe Biden on Ash Wednesday
- Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Alaska Disaster Declaration
- Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nomination on Jobs Team
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III’s Remarks at Day One of the NATO Defense Ministerial
- Article: NATO Defense Ministers Aim for New Chapter in Alliance History
- Article: Austin Pleased With Discussions With NATO Leaders
- Publication: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, Feb. 17, 2021
- Article: Two Federally Supported Vaccination Sites Open In California, More to Follow
- Article: DOD Officials Testify on National Guard’s COVID-19 Response
- Contracts for February 17, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Thursday, February 18
- February 17: Readout | Secretary Blinken’s Call with Guatemalan Foreign Minister Brolo
- February 17: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks to the UN Security Council Briefing on COVID-19 and Vaccine Access
- February 17: Statement | U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry to Mark Official U.S. Reentry into Paris Agreement
- February 17: Statement | Kosovo National Day
- February 17: Transcript | Department Press Briefing – February 17, 2021
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on COVID-19 and Vaccine Access (via VTC)
Department of the Treasury
- Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Call with Minister of Finance and Acting Minister of Economy and Planning Mohammed Al-Jadaan of Saudi Arabia
- Press Release: Revocation of Counter Terrorism General Licenses; Counter Terrorism Designations Removal and Updates; Yemen-related Designations Updates
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Assistant Attorney General John C. Demers Delivers Remarks on the National Security Cyber Investigation into North Korean Operatives
- Press Release: Three North Korean Military Hackers Indicted in Wide-Ranging Scheme to Commit Cyberattacks and Financial Crimes Across the Globe
- Press Release: Japanese CEO and Employees Charged in Scheme to Defraud U.S. Navy and Dump Wastewater in Ocean
- Press Release: Concrete Contractor Agrees to Settle False Claims Act Allegations for $3.9 Million
- Press Release: Former Subcontractor Sentenced for Obstruction of Justice
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: CISA, FBI, and Treasury Expose Latest Tool in North Korea’s Cryptocurrency Theft Scheme – AppleJeus
- Press Release: Yuma Sector sees increased apprehensions of unaccompanied juveniles under 13 (Arizona)
- Press Release: Laredo CBP Officers Seize Marijuana Worth Over $1 Million (Texas)
- Press Release: Border Patrol Saves Lives During Historic Winter Storm (Texas)
- Press Release: Despite Freezing Temperatures Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agents Continue Rescues (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP Field Operations at Hidalgo International Bridge Arrests Woman with $1.6 Million in Methamphetamine (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP in Fort Lauderdale Seizes Luggage Filled with Cocaine (Florida)
- Press Release: Joint Intelligence Operations Coordination Center Stands Up in South Florida
Department of Commerce
- Blog: Spotlight on Commerce | Shayla E. Moon, Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs Specialist, Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA)
US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)
- Press Release: $1 Million DFC Equity Investment in Kasha Global Inc. Supports Women’s Health in East Africa
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: USDA Ready to Assist Farmers, Ranchers and Communities Affected by Winter Storms
- Fact Sheet: Update on USDA Activities to Contain the COVID-19 Pandemic
Environmental Protection Agency
- Press Release: Arctic Cold Causing Rolling Blackouts in Heartland
- Press Release: EPA challenge seeks innovative solutions for reducing indoor air pollution from western wildfires
Department of Transportation
- Press Release: US Department of Transportation Announces FY 2021 Round of the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) Grant Program
Department of Labor
- Press Release: US Department of Labor undertakes several actions to strengthen Registered Apprenticeship Program, eliminate duplication
- Press Release: OSHA alleges Missouri plumbing contractor exposed worker to unprotected trench despite agreement to implement trench safety program
- Press Release: US Department of Labor proposes $264K in fines for Montana manufacturer, staffing agency for serious, willful violations following finger amputation
- Press Release: Guam contractor’s violation leaves 43 construction workers from the Philippines in search of their overtime pay
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: Biden Administration Announces Actions to Expand COVID-19 Testing
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Approves First in the World, First-of-Its-Kind Implant for the Treatment of Rare Bone Disease as a Humanitarian Use Device
