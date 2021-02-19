US Executive Branch Update – February 18, 2021

Friday, February 19, 2021

This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day’s press releases.

POTUS’ Schedule*

9:45 a.m. EST – The President and The Vice President receive the President’s Daily Brief | Oval Office

10:30 a.m. EST – The President and The Vice President receive a COVID-19 briefing | Oval Office

VPOTUS’ Schedule*

9:45 a.m. EST – the Vice President will receive the President’s Daily Brief in the Oval Office.

10:30 a.m. EST – The President and The Vice President will receive a briefing from members of their COVID-19 team on the COVID-19 response and the state of vaccinations.

11:15 a.m. EST – the Vice President will convene a virtual roundtable with Sen. Patty Murray, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Rep. Rosa DeLauro, Rep. Barbara Lee and women leaders from advocacy organizations to discuss the importance of passing the American Rescue Plan for women in the economy | South Court Auditorium

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

12:30 p.m. EST – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | The White House

Recap of Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 and reopening developments.

The White House

Readout of Labor Leaders Meeting to Discuss the American Rescue Plan and Infrastructure

of Labor Leaders Meeting to Discuss the American Rescue Plan and Infrastructure Remarks by President Biden Before Meeting with Labor Leaders to Discuss the American Rescue Plan and Infrastructure

by President Biden Before Meeting with Labor Leaders to Discuss the American Rescue Plan and Infrastructure Fact Sheet: Biden Administration to Take Steps to Bolster Registered Apprenticeships

Executive Order on the Revocation of Executive Order 13801 (labor-related)

Readout of the White House’s Meeting with Community Violence Prevention Experts

Transcript : Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and Public Health Officials

: Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and Public Health Officials Fact Sheet : President Biden Announces New Actions to Expand and Improve COVID-19 Testing

: President Biden Announces New Actions to Expand and Improve COVID-19 Testing Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s Call with Stephen Lovegrove, Incoming National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan Call with National Security Advisor Hermogenes Esperon of the Philippines

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger, February 17, 2021

Statement by President Joe Biden on Ash Wednesday

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Alaska Disaster Declaration

Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nomination on Jobs Team

Department of Defense (DOD)

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III’s Remarks at Day One of the NATO Defense Ministerial

Article: NATO Defense Ministers Aim for New Chapter in Alliance History

Article: Austin Pleased With Discussions With NATO Leaders

Publication : COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, Feb. 17, 2021

: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, Feb. 17, 2021 Article : Two Federally Supported Vaccination Sites Open In California, More to Follow

: Two Federally Supported Vaccination Sites Open In California, More to Follow Article : DOD Officials Testify on National Guard’s COVID-19 Response

: DOD Officials Testify on National Guard’s COVID-19 Response Contracts for February 17, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Thursday, February 18

February 17: Readout | Secretary Blinken’s Call with Guatemalan Foreign Minister Brolo

February 17: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks to the UN Security Council Briefing on COVID-19 and Vaccine Access

| Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks to the UN Security Council Briefing on COVID-19 and Vaccine Access February 17: Statement | U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry to Mark Official U.S. Reentry into Paris Agreement

February 17: Statement | Kosovo National Day

February 17: Transcript | Department Press Briefing – February 17, 2021

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on COVID-19 and Vaccine Access (via VTC)

Department of the Treasury

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Call with Minister of Finance and Acting Minister of Economy and Planning Mohammed Al-Jadaan of Saudi Arabia

Press Release: Revocation of Counter Terrorism General Licenses; Counter Terrorism Designations Removal and Updates; Yemen-related Designations Updates

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Assistant Attorney General John C. Demers Delivers Remarks on the National Security Cyber Investigation into North Korean Operatives

Press Release: Three North Korean Military Hackers Indicted in Wide-Ranging Scheme to Commit Cyberattacks and Financial Crimes Across the Globe

Press Release: Japanese CEO and Employees Charged in Scheme to Defraud U.S. Navy and Dump Wastewater in Ocean

Press Release: Concrete Contractor Agrees to Settle False Claims Act Allegations for $3.9 Million

Press Release: Former Subcontractor Sentenced for Obstruction of Justice

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: CISA, FBI, and Treasury Expose Latest Tool in North Korea’s Cryptocurrency Theft Scheme – AppleJeus

Press Release: Yuma Sector sees increased apprehensions of unaccompanied juveniles under 13 (Arizona)

Press Release: Laredo CBP Officers Seize Marijuana Worth Over $1 Million (Texas)

Press Release: Border Patrol Saves Lives During Historic Winter Storm (Texas)

Press Release: Despite Freezing Temperatures Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agents Continue Rescues (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Field Operations at Hidalgo International Bridge Arrests Woman with $1.6 Million in Methamphetamine (Texas)

Press Release: CBP in Fort Lauderdale Seizes Luggage Filled with Cocaine (Florida)

Press Release: Joint Intelligence Operations Coordination Center Stands Up in South Florida

Department of Commerce

Blog: Spotlight on Commerce | Shayla E. Moon, Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs Specialist, Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA)

US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

Press Release: $1 Million DFC Equity Investment in Kasha Global Inc. Supports Women’s Health in East Africa

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Ready to Assist Farmers, Ranchers and Communities Affected by Winter Storms

Fact Sheet: Update on USDA Activities to Contain the COVID-19 Pandemic

Environmental Protection Agency

Press Release: Arctic Cold Causing Rolling Blackouts in Heartland

Press Release: EPA challenge seeks innovative solutions for reducing indoor air pollution from western wildfires

Department of Transportation

Press Release: US Department of Transportation Announces FY 2021 Round of the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) Grant Program

Department of Labor

Press Release: US Department of Labor undertakes several actions to strengthen Registered Apprenticeship Program, eliminate duplication

Press Release: OSHA alleges Missouri plumbing contractor exposed worker to unprotected trench despite agreement to implement trench safety program

Press Release: US Department of Labor proposes $264K in fines for Montana manufacturer, staffing agency for serious, willful violations following finger amputation

Press Release: Guam contractor’s violation leaves 43 construction workers from the Philippines in search of their overtime pay

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: Biden Administration Announces Actions to Expand COVID-19 Testing

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Approves First in the World, First-of-Its-Kind Implant for the Treatment of Rare Bone Disease as a Humanitarian Use Device

