US Executive Branch Update – February 2, 2021

Tuesday, February 2, 2021

This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day’s press releases.

POTUS’ Schedule*

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President’s (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

9:45 a.m. EST – The President and The Vice President receive the President’s Daily Brief | Oval Office

5:00 p.m. EST – The President signs executive orders advancing his priority to modernize our immigration system; The Vice President also attends | Oval Office

VPOTUS’ Schedule*

9:45 a.m. EST – the Vice President joins the President in receiving the President’s Daily Brief | Oval Office

5:00 p.m. EST – the Vice President joins the President when he signs executive orders advancing his priority to modernize our immigration system | Oval Office

5:30 p.m. EST – the Vice President will ceremonially swear in Alejandro Mayorkas as Secretary of Homeland Security

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

1:30 p.m. EST – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki

Recap of Monday, February 1, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 and reopening developments.

The White House

Fact Sheet: President Biden Outlines Steps to Reform Our Immigration System by Keeping Families Together, Addressing the Root Causes of Irregular Migration, and Streamlining the Legal Immigration System | February 2, 2021

Presidential Proclamation on Adjusting Imports of Aluminum Into the United States (re: UAE)

Statement by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ Meeting with Republican Senators

Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on the Situation in Burma

Statement by President Joe Biden on Black History Month

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, February 1, 2021

Department of Defense (DOD)

Press Release: DOD Announces Rare Earth Element Award to Strengthen Domestic Industrial Base

Press Release : DOD Announces $1.1 Million Defense Production Act Title III Agreement With American Apparel, Inc. to Strengthen the Domestic Clothing and Textile Industrial Base

Press Release : DOD Awards $231.8 Million Contract to Ellume USA LLC to Increase Domestic Production Capacity and Deliver COVID-19 Home Tests

Contracts for February 1, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Tuesday, February 2

February 1: Readout | Secretary Blinken’s Call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba

February 1: Statement | Attacks on Civilians in Syria

February 1: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken With Andrea Mitchell of MSNBC Andrea Mitchell Reports

February 1: Statement | National Freedom Day: Deepening Our Resolve to Fight Human Trafficking

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Statement on Agenda Item 5: UNDP Country Programs and Related Matters (via VTC)

Department of the Treasury

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Call with Italian Minister of Economy and Finance Roberto Gualtieri

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Call with Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso of Japan

Economy Statement for the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association

Press Release: Treasury Announces Marketable Borrowing Estimates

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Charges Three Individuals in Digital Asset Frauds

Press Release: Acting Chair Allison Herren Lee Announces Executive Staff

Press Release: Satyam Khanna Named Senior Policy Advisor for Climate and ESG

Press Release: John Coates Named Acting Director of the Division of Corporation Finance

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: US-Based Promoter of Foreign Cryptocurrency Companies Charged in over $11 Million Securities Fraud Scheme

Press Release: Former Natural Gas Trader Pleads Guilty for Role in Commodities Insider Trading Scheme

Press Release: Hospital Researcher Sentenced to Prison for Conspiring to Steal Trade Secrets, Sell Them in China

Press Release: Man Pleads Guilty to Violating Endangered Species Act

Press Release: Former Colorado Police Officer Sentenced on Sexual Assault Charges

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release : DHS Statement on Equal Access to COVID-19 Vaccines and Vaccine Distribution Sites

Press Release: Air and Marine Operations and Partners Seize A Quarter Ton of Cocaine, Disrupt Smuggling Attempt (Washington, D.C.)

Press Release: CBP Officers Seize 400 Lbs. of Meth in Two Smuggling Attempts at Calexico Port (California)

Press Release: USBP Arrests Sexual Predator (California)

Press Release: Smugglers Employ Dangerous Tactics (Texas)

Press Release: Brownsville CBP Officers Seize $211K Worth of Cocaine at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge (Texas)

Press Release: Del Rio Border Patrol Agents Arrest Convicted Sex Offender (Texas)

Press Release: Two Packages, $136K of Counterfeit Currency CBP Officers in Chicago Seize Shipments Containing Funny Money (Illinois)

Press Release: Dulles CBP Arrests Nebraska man wanted for Nebraska charges of Sexual Assault of a Child (Virginia)

Press Release: CBP in Puerto Rico Seizes Packages with Counterfeit Electronics and Jewelry (Puerto Rico)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Batteries and Products Containing the Same

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: Biden Administration Halts Residential Evictions in USDA Multifamily Housing Communities in Accordance with CDC Guidance

Department of Labor

Press Release: Google LLC, US Department of Labor settlement resolves alleged pay, hiring discrimination at California, Washington State locations

US Government (USG) COVID-19 Webpages

Non-USG COVID Webpages

Johns Hopkins University & Medicine