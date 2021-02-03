US Executive Branch Update – February 2, 2021
This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day’s press releases.
POTUS’ Schedule*
9:45 a.m. EST – The President and The Vice President receive the President’s Daily Brief | Oval Office
5:00 p.m. EST – The President signs executive orders advancing his priority to modernize our immigration system; The Vice President also attends | Oval Office
VPOTUS’ Schedule*
9:45 a.m. EST – the Vice President joins the President in receiving the President’s Daily Brief | Oval Office
5:00 p.m. EST – the Vice President joins the President when he signs executive orders advancing his priority to modernize our immigration system | Oval Office
5:30 p.m. EST – the Vice President will ceremonially swear in Alejandro Mayorkas as Secretary of Homeland Security
1:30 p.m. EST – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki
Recap of Monday, February 1, 2021
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 and reopening developments.
The White House
Fact Sheet: President Biden Outlines Steps to Reform Our Immigration System by Keeping Families Together, Addressing the Root Causes of Irregular Migration, and Streamlining the Legal Immigration System | February 2, 2021
Presidential Proclamation on Adjusting Imports of Aluminum Into the United States (re: UAE)
Statement by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ Meeting with Republican Senators
Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on the Situation in Burma
Statement by President Joe Biden on Black History Month
Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, February 1, 2021
Department of Defense (DOD)
Press Release: DOD Announces Rare Earth Element Award to Strengthen Domestic Industrial Base
Press Release: DOD Announces $1.1 Million Defense Production Act Title III Agreement With American Apparel, Inc. to Strengthen the Domestic Clothing and Textile Industrial Base
Press Release: DOD Awards $231.8 Million Contract to Ellume USA LLC to Increase Domestic Production Capacity and Deliver COVID-19 Home Tests
Contracts for February 1, 2021
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Tuesday, February 2
February 1: Readout | Secretary Blinken’s Call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba
February 1: Statement | Attacks on Civilians in Syria
February 1: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken With Andrea Mitchell of MSNBC Andrea Mitchell Reports
February 1: Statement | National Freedom Day: Deepening Our Resolve to Fight Human Trafficking
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
Statement on Agenda Item 5: UNDP Country Programs and Related Matters (via VTC)
Department of the Treasury
Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Call with Italian Minister of Economy and Finance Roberto Gualtieri
Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Call with Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso of Japan
Economy Statement for the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association
Press Release: Treasury Announces Marketable Borrowing Estimates
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
Press Release: SEC Charges Three Individuals in Digital Asset Frauds
Press Release: Acting Chair Allison Herren Lee Announces Executive Staff
Press Release: Satyam Khanna Named Senior Policy Advisor for Climate and ESG
Press Release: John Coates Named Acting Director of the Division of Corporation Finance
Department of Justice
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
Press Release: US-Based Promoter of Foreign Cryptocurrency Companies Charged in over $11 Million Securities Fraud Scheme
Press Release: Former Natural Gas Trader Pleads Guilty for Role in Commodities Insider Trading Scheme
Press Release: Hospital Researcher Sentenced to Prison for Conspiring to Steal Trade Secrets, Sell Them in China
Press Release: Man Pleads Guilty to Violating Endangered Species Act
Press Release: Former Colorado Police Officer Sentenced on Sexual Assault Charges
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
Press Release: DHS Statement on Equal Access to COVID-19 Vaccines and Vaccine Distribution Sites
Press Release: Air and Marine Operations and Partners Seize A Quarter Ton of Cocaine, Disrupt Smuggling Attempt (Washington, D.C.)
Press Release: CBP Officers Seize 400 Lbs. of Meth in Two Smuggling Attempts at Calexico Port (California)
Press Release: USBP Arrests Sexual Predator (California)
Press Release: Smugglers Employ Dangerous Tactics (Texas)
Press Release: Brownsville CBP Officers Seize $211K Worth of Cocaine at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge (Texas)
Press Release: Del Rio Border Patrol Agents Arrest Convicted Sex Offender (Texas)
Press Release: Two Packages, $136K of Counterfeit Currency CBP Officers in Chicago Seize Shipments Containing Funny Money (Illinois)
Press Release: Dulles CBP Arrests Nebraska man wanted for Nebraska charges of Sexual Assault of a Child (Virginia)
Press Release: CBP in Puerto Rico Seizes Packages with Counterfeit Electronics and Jewelry (Puerto Rico)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Press Release: FEMA Supports Vaccine Distribution: COVID-19 Response Update (Washington, D.C.)
Press Release: FEMA Obligates $245 Million to Florida for COVID-19 Vaccination Costs (Florida)
Press Release: Maryland Moves Forward on COVID-19 Vaccination with Federal Partners
Press Release: FEMA Provides An Additional $1.2 Million For Montana COVID-19 Response
Press Release: FEMA Obligates $2.6 Million to South Carolina for COVID-19 Vaccination Costs
Press Release: Lane County | FEMA Seeks Owners with Multi-Family Rental Housing (Oregon)
Press Release: FEMA Approves Funding For Newell Lake Dam Repair (South Dakota)
Press Release: One Month Remains to Apply for FEMA Assistance in Mississippi
Press Release: Flood Insurance Helps Homeowners, Renters and Businesses (Louisiana)
Press Release: Act Now to Reduce Future Risk Through Mitigation (Louisiana)
Press Release: Only a Week Left to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance (Alabama)
US International Trade Commission (USITC)
Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Batteries and Products Containing the Same
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
Press Release: Biden Administration Halts Residential Evictions in USDA Multifamily Housing Communities in Accordance with CDC Guidance
Department of Labor
Press Release: Google LLC, US Department of Labor settlement resolves alleged pay, hiring discrimination at California, Washington State locations
