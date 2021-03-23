US Executive Branch Update – March 22, 2021

Tuesday, March 23, 2021

This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day’s press releases.

POTUS’ Schedule*

9:50 a.m. EDT – The President and The Vice President receive the President’s Daily Brief | Oval Office

7:00 p.m. EDT – The President meets virtually with the Senate Democratic Caucus during their annual retreat | Library

VPOTUS’ Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EDT – the Vice President will ceremonially swear in Isabella Casillas Guzman as Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building

9:50 a.m. EDT – the Vice President will receive the President’s Daily Brief in the Oval Office

11:50 a.m. EDT – the Vice President will depart Washington, DC en route Jacksonville, Florida

2:25 p.m. EDT – the Vice President will visit a Jacksonville Vaccination Center

3:20 p.m. EDT – the Vice President will participate in a listening session with Florida leaders at Feeding Northeast Florida, Food Pantry, Distribution & Food

6:05 p.m. EDT – the Vice President will depart Jacksonville International Airport en route Joint Base Andrews

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

11:00 a.m. EDT – Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | The White House

12:30 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President’s (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Friday-Sunday, March 19-21, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 and reopening developments.

The White House

Statement by President Biden on the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination | March 21, 2021

Fact Sheet: U.S. Efforts to Combat Systemic Racism | March 21, 2021

Statement by President Biden on Turkey’s Withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention | March 21, 2021

Remarks by President Biden After Marine One Arrival | March 21, 2021

Statement from President Biden Marking Nowruz | March 20, 2021

Remarks by President Biden at Emory University | March 19, 2021

Remarks by President Biden at Emory University | March 19, 2021

Remarks by President Biden and Vice President Harris During a Briefing at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention | March 19, 2021

Statement by President Biden on the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act | March 19, 2021

Transcript : Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and Public Health Officials | March 19, 2021

Transcript: Press Gaggle by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Aboard Air Force One En Route Atlanta, Georgia | March 19, 2021

Nomination: President Biden Announces his Intent to Nominate Bill Nelson for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration | March 19, 2021

Nominations: President Biden Announces his Intent to Nominate Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, Department of Health and Human Services | March 19, 2021

Press Release: Financial Disclosure Reports Now Available | March 19, 2021

Proclamation on National Poison Prevention Week, 2021 | March 19, 2021

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Press Conference in Afghanistan

Article: Austin Meets With Afghan, U.S., Coalition Leaders; Gathers Info to Aid Biden Decision on U.S. Effort

Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Joint Remarks With Indian Minister of Defense Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh

Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Press Conference in New Delhi

Article: India, U.S. Look at Ways to Grow Partnership to Protect Indo-Pacific

Article: In India, Austin Looks for Ways to Increase Cooperation With Allies

Article: Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III’s Visit to India, Day 1

Article: Austin Stays in Touch With Australian Leaders During Indo-Pacific Trip

Transcript: Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen H. Hicks Delivers Virtual Remarks to National War College Students, Faculty

Article: Deputy Secretary Hicks | Governance Differences Between U.S., China Are in Sharp Focus

Article: Improvements to Organic Industrial Base Prepare Services for Future Fight

Article: Space Domain Critical to Combat Operations Since Desert Storm

Contracts for March 19, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Monday, March 22

March 21: Statement | Namibian Independence Day

March 20: Statement | Nowruz Message

March 20: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan Statements to the Press

March 19: Joint Statement | Occasion of a Trilateral Discussion among Afghanistan, Tajikistan and the United States

March 19: Remarks | Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale Addresses the International Coalition for the Sahel Ministerial

March 19: Statement | The United States Announces Humanitarian Assistance for the Sahel Crisis Response

March 19: Statement | Somalia Should Hold Elections Immediately

March 19: Statement | Regional 100,000 Strong in the Americas Innovation Fund Competition to Build Partnerships between the United States and the Dominican Republic and Central America

March 19: Transcript | Briefing with European and Eurasian Affairs Acting Assistant Secretary Philip T. Reeker on the Secretary’s Upcoming Travel to Belgium

March 19: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Statement by Acting Administrator Gloria Steele (re: Nowruz)

Press Release: United States Announces Additional Humanitarian Assistance for the Sahel Region

Press Release: United States Promotes Climate Resilient Infrastructure with $9.2 Million Commitment

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks at a Side Event with UN Member States and Civil Society on the 10th Anniversary of the Syrian Conflict

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Arria-Formula Meeting on Religion, Belief, and Conflict

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN General Assembly Commemorative Meeting for Intl Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination

Remarks at a CSW Side Event Co-Hosted by the U.S., Afghanistan, the UK, and Georgetown University on Intl Support for Afghan Women’s Rights

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Foreign Nationals Sentenced for Roles in Transnational Cybercrime Enterprise

Press Release: Iranian Nationals Charged with Conspiring to Evade U.S. Sanctions on Iran by Disguising $300 Million in Transactions Over Two Decades

Press Release: Man Sentenced to Prison for Sextorting Numerous Children Around the Country

Press Release: Former Correctional Officer Pleads Guilty to Role in Bribery and Drug Smuggling Conspiracy

Press Release: Justice Department Files Civil Action to Shut Down California Tax Return Preparer

Press Release: Justice Department Files Civil Action to Shut Down Mississippi Tax Return Preparer

Press Release: Florida Return Preparers Charged with Defrauding the IRS

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Readout of Secretary Mayorkas’ visit to El Paso with Bipartisan Delegation of Senators

Press Release: CBP Officers at Hidalgo International Bridge Seize $944K Worth of Methamphetamine (Texas)

Press Release: 445 Counterfeit Items Worth Over $635K Seized by CBP Chicago (Illinois)

Press Release: CBP Memphis Opens Forward Operating Lab (Tennessee)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release : FEMA COVID-19 Vaccination Update

Press Release : FEMA COVID-19 Vaccination Update

Press Release: FEMA Approves More Than $4 Million in Grants for Berkshire Medical Center COVID-19 Response

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Press Release: Ambassador Tai’s Day One Message to USTR Staff

Department of Commerce

Press Release: US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo Statement on Meeting with Members of the Semiconductor Industry Association

Blog: Spotlight on Commerce | Wendy Doernberg, Senior Equal Employment Opportunity and External Civil Rights Specialist, Office of Civil Rights

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Announces $34.5 Million for Data Science and Computation Tools to Advance Climate Solutions

Environmental Protection Agency

Press Release: EPA selects Limitless Vistas to provide environmental job training in New Orleans (Louisiana)

Department of Transportation

Press Release: US Department of Transportation Launches “Mask Up” Campaign

Department of Labor

Press Release: Las Vegas plastering company will pay $137K in overtime back wages to 156 piece rate employees after U.S. Department of Labor investigation

Department of Education

Press Release : US Department of Education Announces Additional Assistance for Students and Institutions Through HEERF Grant Program and Expanded SNAP Benefits

Press Release : US Department of Education Announces Additional Assistance for Students and Institutions Through HEERF Grant Program and Expanded SNAP Benefits

Press Release: Department of Education Announces Action to Streamline Borrower Defense Relief Process

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release : FDA Authorizes First Machine Learning-Based Screening Device to Identify Certain Biomarkers That May Indicate COVID-19 Infection

Press Release : FDA Authorizes First Machine Learning-Based Screening Device to Identify Certain Biomarkers That May Indicate COVID-19 Infection

Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | March 19, 2021

US Government (USG) COVID-19 Webpages

Non-USG COVID Webpages

