March 23, 2021

Volume XI, Number 82

 

March 23, 2021

March 22, 2021

Article By
Stacy A. Swanson
Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP
Capital Thinking Blog
US Executive Branch Update – March 22, 2021

Tuesday, March 23, 2021

This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day’s press releases.

POTUS’ Schedule*

9:50 a.m. EDT – The President and The Vice President receive the President’s Daily Brief | Oval Office

7:00 p.m. EDT – The President meets virtually with the Senate Democratic Caucus during their annual retreat | Library

VPOTUS’ Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EDT – the Vice President will ceremonially swear in Isabella Casillas Guzman as Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building

9:50 a.m. EDT – the Vice President will receive the President’s Daily Brief in the Oval Office

11:50 a.m. EDT – the Vice President will depart Washington, DC en route Jacksonville, Florida

2:25 p.m. EDT – the Vice President will visit a Jacksonville Vaccination Center

3:20 p.m. EDT – the Vice President will participate in a listening session with Florida leaders at Feeding Northeast Florida, Food Pantry, Distribution & Food

6:05 p.m. EDT – the Vice President will depart Jacksonville International Airport en route Joint Base Andrews

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

11:00 a.m. EDT – Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | The White House

12:30 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President’s (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Friday-Sunday, March 19-21, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 and reopening developments.

The White House

  • Statement by President Biden on the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination | March 21, 2021
  • Fact Sheet:  U.S. Efforts to Combat Systemic Racism | March 21, 2021
  • Statement by President Biden on Turkey’s Withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention | March 21, 2021
  • Remarks by President Biden After Marine One Arrival | March 21, 2021
  • Statement from President Biden Marking Nowruz | March 20, 2021
  • Remarks by President Biden at Emory University | March 19, 2021
  • Remarks by President Biden and Vice President Harris During a Briefing at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention | March 19, 2021
  • Statement by President Biden on the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act | March 19, 2021
  • Transcript:  Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and Public Health Officials | March 19, 2021
  • Transcript:  Press Gaggle by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Aboard Air Force One En Route Atlanta, Georgia | March 19, 2021
  • Nomination:  President Biden Announces his Intent to Nominate Bill Nelson for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration | March 19, 2021
  • Nominations:  President Biden Announces his Intent to Nominate Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, Department of Health and Human Services | March 19, 2021
  • Press Release:  Financial Disclosure Reports Now Available | March 19, 2021
  • Proclamation on National Poison Prevention Week, 2021 | March 19, 2021

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Transcript:  Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Press Conference in Afghanistan
  • Article:  Austin Meets With Afghan, U.S., Coalition Leaders; Gathers Info to Aid Biden Decision on U.S. Effort
  • Transcript:  Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Joint Remarks With Indian Minister of Defense Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh
  • Transcript:  Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Press Conference in New Delhi
  • Article:  India, U.S. Look at Ways to Grow Partnership to Protect Indo-Pacific
  • Article:  In India, Austin Looks for Ways to Increase Cooperation With Allies
  • Article:  Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III’s Visit to India, Day 1
  • Article:  Austin Stays in Touch With Australian Leaders During Indo-Pacific Trip
  • Transcript:  Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen H. Hicks Delivers Virtual Remarks to National War College Students, Faculty
  • Article:  Deputy Secretary Hicks | Governance Differences Between U.S., China Are in Sharp Focus
  • Article:  Improvements to Organic Industrial Base Prepare Services for Future Fight
  • Article:  Space Domain Critical to Combat Operations Since Desert Storm
  • Contracts for March 19, 2021

Department of State

  • Daily Schedule | Monday, March 22
  • March 21:  Statement | Namibian Independence Day
  • March 20:  Statement | Nowruz Message
  • March 20:  Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan Statements to the Press
  • March 19:  Joint Statement | Occasion of a Trilateral Discussion among Afghanistan, Tajikistan and the United States
  • March 19:  Remarks | Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale Addresses the International Coalition for the Sahel Ministerial
  • March 19:  Statement | The United States Announces Humanitarian Assistance for the Sahel Crisis Response
  • March 19:  Statement | Somalia Should Hold Elections Immediately
  • March 19:  Statement | Regional 100,000 Strong in the Americas Innovation Fund Competition to Build Partnerships between the United States and the Dominican Republic and Central America
  • March 19:  Transcript | Briefing with European and Eurasian Affairs Acting Assistant Secretary Philip T. Reeker on the Secretary’s Upcoming Travel to Belgium
  • March 19:  Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

  • Statement by Acting Administrator Gloria Steele (re: Nowruz)
  • Press Release:  United States Announces Additional Humanitarian Assistance for the Sahel Region
  • Press Release:  United States Promotes Climate Resilient Infrastructure with $9.2 Million Commitment

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

  • Remarks at a Side Event with UN Member States and Civil Society on the 10th Anniversary of the Syrian Conflict
  • Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Arria-Formula Meeting on Religion, Belief, and Conflict
  • Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN General Assembly Commemorative Meeting for Intl Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination
  • Remarks at a CSW Side Event Co-Hosted by the U.S., Afghanistan, the UK, and Georgetown University on Intl Support for Afghan Women’s Rights

Department of Justice

  • Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
  • Press Release:  Foreign Nationals Sentenced for Roles in Transnational Cybercrime Enterprise
  • Press Release:  Iranian Nationals Charged with Conspiring to Evade U.S. Sanctions on Iran by Disguising $300 Million in Transactions Over Two Decades
  • Press Release:  Man Sentenced to Prison for Sextorting Numerous Children Around the Country
  • Press Release:  Former Correctional Officer Pleads Guilty to Role in Bribery and Drug Smuggling Conspiracy
  • Press Release:  Justice Department Files Civil Action to Shut Down California Tax Return Preparer
  • Press Release:  Justice Department Files Civil Action to Shut Down Mississippi Tax Return Preparer
  • Press Release:  Florida Return Preparers Charged with Defrauding the IRS

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

  • Readout of Secretary Mayorkas’ visit to El Paso with Bipartisan Delegation of Senators
  • Press Release:  CBP Officers at Hidalgo International Bridge Seize $944K Worth of Methamphetamine (Texas)
  • Press Release:  445 Counterfeit Items Worth Over $635K Seized by CBP Chicago (Illinois)
  • Press Release:  CBP Memphis Opens Forward Operating Lab (Tennessee)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

  • Press Release:  FEMA COVID-19 Vaccination Update
  • Press Release:  FEMA Approves More Than $4 Million in Grants for Berkshire Medical Center COVID-19 Response

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

  • Press Release:  Ambassador Tai’s Day One Message to USTR Staff

Department of Commerce

  • Press Release:  US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo Statement on Meeting with Members of the Semiconductor Industry Association
  • Blog:  Spotlight on Commerce | Wendy Doernberg, Senior Equal Employment Opportunity and External Civil Rights Specialist, Office of Civil Rights

Department of Energy (DOE)

  • Press Release:  DOE Announces $34.5 Million for Data Science and Computation Tools to Advance Climate Solutions

Environmental Protection Agency

  • Press Release:  EPA selects Limitless Vistas to provide environmental job training in New Orleans (Louisiana)

Department of Transportation

  • Press Release:  US Department of Transportation Launches “Mask Up” Campaign

Department of Labor

  • Press Release:  Las Vegas plastering company will pay $137K in overtime back wages to 156 piece rate employees after U.S. Department of Labor investigation

Department of Education

  • Press Release:  US Department of Education Announces Additional Assistance for Students and Institutions Through HEERF Grant Program and Expanded SNAP Benefits
  • Press Release:  Department of Education Announces Action to Streamline Borrower Defense Relief Process

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

  • Press Release:  FDA Authorizes First Machine Learning-Based Screening Device to Identify Certain Biomarkers That May Indicate COVID-19 Infection
  • Press Release:  Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | March 19, 2021

US Government (USG) COVID-19 Webpages

Non-USG COVID Webpages

Johns Hopkins University & Medicine

 

