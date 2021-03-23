US Executive Branch Update – March 22, 2021
This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day’s press releases.
POTUS’ Schedule*
9:50 a.m. EDT – The President and The Vice President receive the President’s Daily Brief | Oval Office
7:00 p.m. EDT – The President meets virtually with the Senate Democratic Caucus during their annual retreat | Library
VPOTUS’ Schedule*
9:30 a.m. EDT – the Vice President will ceremonially swear in Isabella Casillas Guzman as Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building
9:50 a.m. EDT – the Vice President will receive the President’s Daily Brief in the Oval Office
11:50 a.m. EDT – the Vice President will depart Washington, DC en route Jacksonville, Florida
2:25 p.m. EDT – the Vice President will visit a Jacksonville Vaccination Center
3:20 p.m. EDT – the Vice President will participate in a listening session with Florida leaders at Feeding Northeast Florida, Food Pantry, Distribution & Food
6:05 p.m. EDT – the Vice President will depart Jacksonville International Airport en route Joint Base Andrews
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
11:00 a.m. EDT – Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | The White House
12:30 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President’s (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Friday-Sunday, March 19-21, 2021
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 and reopening developments.
The White House
- Statement by President Biden on the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination | March 21, 2021
- Fact Sheet: U.S. Efforts to Combat Systemic Racism | March 21, 2021
- Statement by President Biden on Turkey’s Withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention | March 21, 2021
- Remarks by President Biden After Marine One Arrival | March 21, 2021
- Statement from President Biden Marking Nowruz | March 20, 2021
- Remarks by President Biden at Emory University | March 19, 2021
- Remarks by President Biden and Vice President Harris During a Briefing at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention | March 19, 2021
- Statement by President Biden on the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act | March 19, 2021
- Transcript: Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and Public Health Officials | March 19, 2021
- Transcript: Press Gaggle by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Aboard Air Force One En Route Atlanta, Georgia | March 19, 2021
- Nomination: President Biden Announces his Intent to Nominate Bill Nelson for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration | March 19, 2021
- Nominations: President Biden Announces his Intent to Nominate Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, Department of Health and Human Services | March 19, 2021
- Press Release: Financial Disclosure Reports Now Available | March 19, 2021
- Proclamation on National Poison Prevention Week, 2021 | March 19, 2021
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Press Conference in Afghanistan
- Article: Austin Meets With Afghan, U.S., Coalition Leaders; Gathers Info to Aid Biden Decision on U.S. Effort
- Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Joint Remarks With Indian Minister of Defense Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh
- Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Press Conference in New Delhi
- Article: India, U.S. Look at Ways to Grow Partnership to Protect Indo-Pacific
- Article: In India, Austin Looks for Ways to Increase Cooperation With Allies
- Article: Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III’s Visit to India, Day 1
- Article: Austin Stays in Touch With Australian Leaders During Indo-Pacific Trip
- Transcript: Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen H. Hicks Delivers Virtual Remarks to National War College Students, Faculty
- Article: Deputy Secretary Hicks | Governance Differences Between U.S., China Are in Sharp Focus
- Article: Improvements to Organic Industrial Base Prepare Services for Future Fight
- Article: Space Domain Critical to Combat Operations Since Desert Storm
- Contracts for March 19, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Monday, March 22
- March 21: Statement | Namibian Independence Day
- March 20: Statement | Nowruz Message
- March 20: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan Statements to the Press
- March 19: Joint Statement | Occasion of a Trilateral Discussion among Afghanistan, Tajikistan and the United States
- March 19: Remarks | Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale Addresses the International Coalition for the Sahel Ministerial
- March 19: Statement | The United States Announces Humanitarian Assistance for the Sahel Crisis Response
- March 19: Statement | Somalia Should Hold Elections Immediately
- March 19: Statement | Regional 100,000 Strong in the Americas Innovation Fund Competition to Build Partnerships between the United States and the Dominican Republic and Central America
- March 19: Transcript | Briefing with European and Eurasian Affairs Acting Assistant Secretary Philip T. Reeker on the Secretary’s Upcoming Travel to Belgium
- March 19: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Statement by Acting Administrator Gloria Steele (re: Nowruz)
- Press Release: United States Announces Additional Humanitarian Assistance for the Sahel Region
- Press Release: United States Promotes Climate Resilient Infrastructure with $9.2 Million Commitment
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks at a Side Event with UN Member States and Civil Society on the 10th Anniversary of the Syrian Conflict
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Arria-Formula Meeting on Religion, Belief, and Conflict
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN General Assembly Commemorative Meeting for Intl Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination
- Remarks at a CSW Side Event Co-Hosted by the U.S., Afghanistan, the UK, and Georgetown University on Intl Support for Afghan Women’s Rights
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Foreign Nationals Sentenced for Roles in Transnational Cybercrime Enterprise
- Press Release: Iranian Nationals Charged with Conspiring to Evade U.S. Sanctions on Iran by Disguising $300 Million in Transactions Over Two Decades
- Press Release: Man Sentenced to Prison for Sextorting Numerous Children Around the Country
- Press Release: Former Correctional Officer Pleads Guilty to Role in Bribery and Drug Smuggling Conspiracy
- Press Release: Justice Department Files Civil Action to Shut Down California Tax Return Preparer
- Press Release: Justice Department Files Civil Action to Shut Down Mississippi Tax Return Preparer
- Press Release: Florida Return Preparers Charged with Defrauding the IRS
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Readout of Secretary Mayorkas’ visit to El Paso with Bipartisan Delegation of Senators
- Press Release: CBP Officers at Hidalgo International Bridge Seize $944K Worth of Methamphetamine (Texas)
- Press Release: 445 Counterfeit Items Worth Over $635K Seized by CBP Chicago (Illinois)
- Press Release: CBP Memphis Opens Forward Operating Lab (Tennessee)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: FEMA COVID-19 Vaccination Update
- Press Release: FEMA Approves More Than $4 Million in Grants for Berkshire Medical Center COVID-19 Response
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Press Release: Ambassador Tai’s Day One Message to USTR Staff
Department of Commerce
- Press Release: US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo Statement on Meeting with Members of the Semiconductor Industry Association
- Blog: Spotlight on Commerce | Wendy Doernberg, Senior Equal Employment Opportunity and External Civil Rights Specialist, Office of Civil Rights
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: DOE Announces $34.5 Million for Data Science and Computation Tools to Advance Climate Solutions
Environmental Protection Agency
- Press Release: EPA selects Limitless Vistas to provide environmental job training in New Orleans (Louisiana)
Department of Transportation
- Press Release: US Department of Transportation Launches “Mask Up” Campaign
Department of Labor
- Press Release: Las Vegas plastering company will pay $137K in overtime back wages to 156 piece rate employees after U.S. Department of Labor investigation
Department of Education
- Press Release: US Department of Education Announces Additional Assistance for Students and Institutions Through HEERF Grant Program and Expanded SNAP Benefits
- Press Release: Department of Education Announces Action to Streamline Borrower Defense Relief Process
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Authorizes First Machine Learning-Based Screening Device to Identify Certain Biomarkers That May Indicate COVID-19 Infection
- Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | March 19, 2021
