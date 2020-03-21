U.S. Extends Individual and Business Tax Filing Deadline to July 15

Friday, March 20, 2020

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced Friday on Twitter that the U.S. will extend the tax filing deadline of April 15, 2020 for 2019 individual and business tax returns until July 15, 2020. Earlier this week, the Internal Revenue Service announced that the payment deadline for any 2019 individual income tax due, including 2020 first quarter estimated payments due April 15, 2020, was deferred until July 15, 2020.

Although many states follow the federal individual income tax return filing dates, we caution you to check the state filing dates that apply to you. For a summary of current filing and payment relief at the state level, please consult the information compiled by the AICPA here.

Note that other return and payment due dates, such as for trust income tax returns and non-profit returns, have not been postponed at this time.