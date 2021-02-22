February 22, 2021

February 22, 2021

Bernhard Mueller
James Nicholas Garilas
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
USCIS Announces Deadline to Download E-Verify Data

Monday, February 22, 2021

Pursuant to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) records retention and disposal schedule (N 1-55-08-7), U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) annually purges E-Verify data that is more than 10 years old. According to USCIS, as of May 14, 2021, employers will no longer have access to E-Verify records that were created on or before December 31, 2010.

As a result, employers may want to download the soon-to-be purged case information from the E-Verify Historic Records Report prior to May 14, 2021, in order to retain the data. Employers are encouraged to add this routine to their end-of-year I-9 compliance routines. In addition, the E-Verify Historic Records Report may be helpful for employers when asked to provide E-Verify records and results in response to an I-9 compliance audit by federal enforcement agencies.

© 2020, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.
Bernhard Mueller
Bernhard Mueller is a member of the International Practice Group of Ogletree Deakins and has more than 14 years of experience in handling employment and immigration law matters for multinational corporations.

James Nicholas Garilas
James Garilas joined the firm as an Associate in August 2016, where he practices business immigration law.

