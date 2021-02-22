USCIS Announces Deadline to Download E-Verify Data

Monday, February 22, 2021

Pursuant to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) records retention and disposal schedule (N 1-55-08-7), U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) annually purges E-Verify data that is more than 10 years old. According to USCIS, as of May 14, 2021, employers will no longer have access to E-Verify records that were created on or before December 31, 2010.

As a result, employers may want to download the soon-to-be purged case information from the E-Verify Historic Records Report prior to May 14, 2021, in order to retain the data. Employers are encouraged to add this routine to their end-of-year I-9 compliance routines. In addition, the E-Verify Historic Records Report may be helpful for employers when asked to provide E-Verify records and results in response to an I-9 compliance audit by federal enforcement agencies.