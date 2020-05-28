USCIS Confirms Reopening of Domestic Offices for Non-Emergency Appointments on or After June 4

Thursday, May 28, 2020

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that it is preparing to reopen domestic offices and resume non-emergency public services on or after June 4. On March 18, USCIS temporarily suspended routine in-person services at its field offices, asylum offices and application support centers (ASCs) to help slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). For additional background on USCIS office closures, please see our prior alert.

Although in-person services will resume, offices plan to reduce the number of appointments and interviews to allow for social distancing and cleaning time. Newly issued appointment notices will contain information on safety precautions that visitors to USCIS facilities must follow, including but not limited to: wearing masks and bringing a personal writing instrument, and rescheduling the appointment if a person has had any symptoms of COVID-19.

Application Support Centers

USCIS will automatically reschedule any necessary ASC appointments that were cancelled due to the temporary office closure. Individuals will receive a new appointment letter in the mail with specific safety requirements.

Asylum Offices

USCIS asylum offices will automatically reschedule asylum interviews that were cancelled during the temporary closures and asylum applicants will receive new interview notices with relevant information. There will also be video-facilitated asylum interviews where the interviewing officer is in a different room.

Interviews and Appointments

USCIS will send new notices to applicants and petitioners with previously scheduled appointments and interviews.

Naturalization Ceremonies

USCIS will begin holding naturalization ceremonies again. The ceremonies themselves will be briefer, while still including all legally required portions of the ceremony. USCIS will send notices to applicants whose ceremonies were postponed. Additionally, attendance will be limited only to the naturalization candidate and individuals assisting disabled persons.