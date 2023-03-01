USCIS Extends Comment Period for Proposed Fee Increases

Wednesday, March 1, 2023

USCIS has proposed raising its filing fees – and the burden of those increased fees will fall primarily on employers large and small. For example, the filing fee for an H-1B visa would be raised by 70% from $460 to $780. The registration fee for Cap H-1Bs would increase from $10 to $215. On top of that, a $600 surcharge will be added to all I-129, Nonimmigrant Worker Petitions, and all I-140, Immigrant Petitions for Alien Workers, to cover costs associated with asylum processing.

The original comment period on the proposed rule was scheduled to run until March 6, 2023. It has been reported that USCIS has received negative commentary about the employment visa increases and has decided to extend the comment period for another week, until March 13, 2023. According to DHS, the comment period is being extended due to technical issues.

Comments may be submitted directly through the Federal Register site at: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2023/01/04/2022-27066/us-citizenship-and-immigration-services-fee-schedule-and-changes-to-certain-other-immigration.