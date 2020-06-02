June 2, 2020

 

June 01, 2020

May 30, 2020

Kimberly A. Clarke
Nina Thekdi
Yvonne Kupfermann
Varnum LLP
USCIS Phases in Premium Processing

Monday, June 1, 2020

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will resume premium processing as of the dates below:

  • June 1: All eligible Form I-140, Immigrant Petitions for Alien Workers

  • June 8: Cap-exempt H-1B petitions and all eligible non-H-1B Form I-129 petitions filed before June 8

  • June 15: H-1B petitions filed on or after June 8 by cap-exempt employers or for beneficiaries exempt based on a Conrad/IGA waiver

  • June 22: All eligible Form I-129 petitions, including H-1B cap-subject petitions

Kimberly A. Clarke, Varnum, Immigration Lawyer
Kimberly A. Clarke
Partner

Kim focuses her practice on immigration matters, including nonimmigrant petitions, both employment- and family-based permanent residence applications, expatriation and foreign visa issues. She has developed a strong background in the area of worker verification issues and managed clients through internal and agency Form I-9 audits, USICE compliance investigations and civil criminal charges.

In addition, Kim maintains a specialty practice of consultation with agricultural clients and handles various agricultural labor and employment issues such as compliance with...

Nina Thekdi
Nina A. Thekdi, immigration lawyer, Varnum
Partner

Nina focuses her practice on business and family-based immigration matters.  Her experience encompasses nonimmigrant visa petitions including H-1B visas, L-1A and L-1B visas, TN visas under the NAFTA treaty, and O-1 visas. She also assists clients with employment-based permanent residence petitions including the labor certifications process, EB-1 extraordinary ability, EB-1 outstanding professor and researchers and EB-1 multinational managers and executives petitions; family-based permanent residence applications; naturalization applications; and foreign visa issues.   She guides clients through the process of obtaining short-term visas and permanent residence status for skilled personnel, including technical professionals, accountants, scientists, managers and executives.  Nina also provides counsel regarding effective immigration compliance programs.

Yvonne Kupfermann
Yvonne Kupfermann Employment Lawyer Varnum Law Firm Grand Rapids
Associate

Yvonne focuses her practice primarily on employment and family-based immigration in addition to general corporate matters. She assists clients with employment and family-based permanent residence petitions, including the labor certification process, visas for extraordinary ability, and multinational managers and executives petitions. She focuses on visa processing, waivers, DACA and citizenship matters. Additionally, she has experience in general corporate matters, including LLC formation.

