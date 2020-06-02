USCIS Phases in Premium Processing
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will resume premium processing as of the dates below:
-
June 1: All eligible Form I-140, Immigrant Petitions for Alien Workers
-
June 8: Cap-exempt H-1B petitions and all eligible non-H-1B Form I-129 petitions filed before June 8
-
June 15: H-1B petitions filed on or after June 8 by cap-exempt employers or for beneficiaries exempt based on a Conrad/IGA waiver
-
June 22: All eligible Form I-129 petitions, including H-1B cap-subject petitions