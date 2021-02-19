USCIS Reminder: 10-Year-Old E-Verify Records Will be Deleted

Friday, February 19, 2021

USCIS announced that on May 14, 2021, it will dispose of 10 years of records dated on or before December 31, 2010, from its Historic Records Report. Employers that use E-Verify have until May 14, 2021, to download case information they wish to retain.

This is not a new procedure, USCIS has been disposing of records that are 10 years old in accordance with the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) records retention and disposal schedule. USCIS is required to dispose of E-Verify records to minimize security and privacy risks associated with the retention of Personal Identifiable Information.

Employers that use E-Verify are required to record or print and file the E-Verify case verification number for each corresponding Form I-9 Employment Eligibility Verification and may retain the historic records report with corresponding I-9 forms.