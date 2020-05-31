May 31, 2020

 

May 30, 2020

May 29, 2020

May 28, 2020

Whitney Brownlow
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
USCIS to Resume Premium Processing for Certain Petitions After Two-Month Suspension

Saturday, May 30, 2020

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that it will resume premium processing via Form I-907, Request for Premium Processing Service for Form I-129, Petition for a Nonimmigrant Worker and Form I-140, Immigrant Petition for Alien Workers, in phases during the month of June. Previously, on March 20, 2020, USCIS announced the temporary suspension of premium processing on all I-129 and I-140 petitions due to COVID-19.

The following petitions will be eligible for premium processing according to the timelines below.

  • All eligible I-140 immigrant petitions will be eligible for premium processing beginning on June 1, 2020. Per prior USCIS policy, I-140 immigrant petitions in the EB-1 multinational manager category remain ineligible for premium processing.

  • H-1B extensions and cap-exempt H-1B petitions filed before June 8, 2020, will be eligible for premium processing upgrades beginning on June 8. All other eligible I-129 petitions (L-1s, TNs, etc.) filed before June 8 will also be eligible for premium processing upgrades on June 8.

  • H-1B extensions and cap-exempt H-1B petitions can be filed with a concurrent filing of Form I-907 to request premium processing beginning on June 15, 2020.

  • All other cap-subject and I-129 petitions can be filed with either a request to upgrade to premium or a concurrent request for premium processing at the time of filing beginning on June 22, 2020.

These dates are subject to change and USCIS may announce further changes to these timelines.

