December 18, 2019

 

December 17, 2019

December 16, 2019

Lucy K. Infeld
Mackenzie S. Schoonmaker
Christopher Strunk
Kathryn E. Szmuszkovicz
Beveridge & Diamond PC
USDA Extends Deadline to Comment on Interim Regulations for U.S. Hemp Production

Tuesday, December 17, 2019

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced that it will extend the period for comment on its final interim regulations establishing the U.S. Domestic Hemp Production Program by thirty days, until January 29, 2020. The final interim regulations, which went into effect immediately, provide much-needed guidance to the industry on issues such as testing, harvesting, and transport, though as we previously reported, are still are in need of refinement in several areas.

The USDA announced the extension after receiving substantial requests from states, industry groups, farmers, and other interested parties for more time to address the critical issues in the interim final regulations. Interested parties may submit comments on the interim final regulations directly at regulations.gov

After reviewing and evaluating the comments, USDA will draft and publish a final rule within two years of the date of publication or by November 1, 2021. 

Lucy K. Infeld
Mackenzie S. Schoonmaker
Christopher Strunk
Kathryn E. Szmuszkovicz
