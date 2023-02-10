USDA Seeks Public Comment on Proposal to Strengthen Animal Disease Traceability Regulations
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has proposed to amend animal disease traceability regulations and require electronic identification for interstate movement of cattle and bison. The record requirements would also be revised and provide more clarification.
APHIS states that electronic identification and clearer records would strengthen the Agency’s ability to quickly respond to significant animal disease outbreaks. It adds that USDA is committed to implementing a modern system that tracks animals from birth to slaughter using affordable technology that allows for quick tracing of sick and exposed animals to stop disease spread.
The proposed rule would require official eartags to be visually and electronically readable for official use for interstate movement of certain cattle and bison. It would also require official identification device distribution records to be entered into a Tribal, State, or Federal database, and available to APHIS upon request.
Stakeholder comments on the proposed rule must be submitted by March 22, 2023.