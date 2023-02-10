February 10, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 41

78

February 09, 2023

February 08, 2023

February 07, 2023

Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman

Keller and Heckman LLP
The Daily Intake

USDA Seeks Public Comment on Proposal to Strengthen Animal Disease Traceability Regulations

Thursday, February 9, 2023

  • The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has proposed to amend animal disease traceability regulations and require electronic identification for interstate movement of cattle and bison.  The record requirements would also be revised and provide more clarification.

  • APHIS states that electronic identification and clearer records would strengthen the Agency’s ability to quickly respond to significant animal disease outbreaks.  It adds that USDA is committed to implementing a modern system that tracks animals from birth to slaughter using affordable technology that allows for quick tracing of sick and exposed animals to stop disease spread.

  • The proposed rule would require official eartags to be visually and electronically readable for official use for interstate movement of certain cattle and bison.  It would also require official identification device distribution records to be entered into a Tribal, State, or Federal database, and available to APHIS upon request.

  • Stakeholder comments on the proposed rule must be submitted by March 22, 2023.

© 2023 Keller and Heckman LLP
Keller and Heckman

Keller and Heckman offers global food and drug services to its clients. Our comprehensive and extensive food and drug practice is one of the largest in the world. We promote, protect, and defend products made by the spectrum of industries regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Commission and Member States authorities in the European Union (EU) and similar authorities throughout the world. The products we help get to market include foods, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, veterinary products, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. In addition...

[email protected]
202-434-4100
www.khlaw.com
