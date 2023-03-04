March 4, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 63
Advertisement

46

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

March 03, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

March 02, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

March 01, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Jacob A. Kanyusik
Rosa M. Corriveau

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
Our Insights

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Visas for F and M Students Can Now Be Issued 365 Days Ahead of Program Start Date

Friday, March 3, 2023

On February 23, 2023, the U.S. Department of State updated its guidelines to allow F and M students to apply for their student visas to study in the United States up to 365 days prior to the start date of the program as listed on the Form I-20, Certificate of Eligibility for Nonimmigrant Student Status. Students who apply for F and M visas will be allowed to enter the United States up to 30 days before their program start date. This recent announcement will allow students more time to apply for their student visas and seek earlier interview dates. Additionally, the Form I-20 will now be issued twelve to fourteen months ahead of the program start date.

Prior to the recent announcement, students seeking to study in the United States were not permitted to schedule visa interview appointments more than 120 days prior to the program start date as listed on the Form I-20. Additionally, the I-20 forms could not be issued by educational institutions more than four to six months ahead of the program start date. This shortened timeline often led to an increase in demand for visa interview appointments for students ahead of the beginning of university term start dates.

Obtaining an F or M Visa Stamp

An F or M student applying for a U.S. student visa must complete a series of steps before seeking a visa interview appointment at a U.S. embassy or consulate abroad:

  • The student must apply and be accepted into a qualifying U.S. school or university. In order to be qualifying, the school must be approved by the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP).
  • The student must pay a fee to enroll in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) and obtain a Form I-20 from the U.S. school. Each individual, including the student visa applicant’s spouse and children (if any), is required to obtain a separate Form I-20.
  • The student must complete the DS-160 form (Online Nonimmigrant Visa Application) at the U.S. Department of State portal and pay a nonrefundable visa application fee.
  • Within 365 days of the term program start date noted on the Form I-20, the student may log in to the online portal and schedule an F or M visa appointment.
  • Students and dependents may be required to attend in-person visa interviews at a U.S. embassy or consulate. If the officer decides that a student qualifies for the F or M student visa, digital fingerprint scans will be taken and the applicant’s passport will be taken to complete the visa stamping process. Applicants will receive their passports with their visas in the mail or a pickup time will be scheduled for applicants.
© 2023, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 62
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Jacob A. Kanyusik Immigration Attorney Ogletree Deakins Law Firm
Jacob A. Kanyusik
Associate

Jake Kanyusik practices immigration law in the Denver office of Ogletree Deakins. He has extensive experience providing strategic counsel to both corporate and individual clients on both employment-based and family-based matters including non-immigrant and immigrant visa matters including H-1Bs, TNs, E-1s, E-2s, E-3s, L-1s, O-1s, PERM, EB-1s, National Interest Waivers, and Adjustment of Status. Jake has represented clients across the board including large companies in industries such as tech, healthcare, insurance, financial and banking, commercial oil and gas, trucking and logistics, and...

[email protected]
303-764-6800
www.ogletree.com
Rosa M. Corriveau
Rosa M. Corriveau Employment & Immigration Attorney Ogletree Deakins Law Firm Raleigh, NC
Associate

Rosa Corriveau is an attorney in the Raleigh office of Ogletree Deakins. Her practice focuses on employment-based immigration matters.

Rosa attended Lenoir-Rhyne University, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science with a minor in Economics summa cum laude. She received her Juris Doctor from Campbell University School of Law. During law school, Rosa was a member of the Mock Trial Team, a class representative in the Student Bar Association, and served as the Secretary and Vice-President of the Hispanic Student Law Association. At graduation, Rosa was...

[email protected]
919-789-3221
www.ogletree.com
www.ogletree.com/insights/
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement