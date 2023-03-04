Visas for F and M Students Can Now Be Issued 365 Days Ahead of Program Start Date

Friday, March 3, 2023

On February 23, 2023, the U.S. Department of State updated its guidelines to allow F and M students to apply for their student visas to study in the United States up to 365 days prior to the start date of the program as listed on the Form I-20, Certificate of Eligibility for Nonimmigrant Student Status. Students who apply for F and M visas will be allowed to enter the United States up to 30 days before their program start date. This recent announcement will allow students more time to apply for their student visas and seek earlier interview dates. Additionally, the Form I-20 will now be issued twelve to fourteen months ahead of the program start date.

Prior to the recent announcement, students seeking to study in the United States were not permitted to schedule visa interview appointments more than 120 days prior to the program start date as listed on the Form I-20. Additionally, the I-20 forms could not be issued by educational institutions more than four to six months ahead of the program start date. This shortened timeline often led to an increase in demand for visa interview appointments for students ahead of the beginning of university term start dates.

Obtaining an F or M Visa Stamp

An F or M student applying for a U.S. student visa must complete a series of steps before seeking a visa interview appointment at a U.S. embassy or consulate abroad: