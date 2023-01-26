January 26, 2023

January 26, 2023

Emily J. Cook
Reuben Bank

McDermott Will & Emery
Health & Life Sciences News

This Week in 340B: January 17 – 23, 2023

Thursday, January 26, 2023

This weekly series provides brief summaries to help you stay in the know on how 340B cases are developing across the country. Each week we comb through the dockets on more than 40 340B cases to provide you with a quick summary of relevant updates from the prior week in this industry-shaping body of litigation.

Issues at Stake: Medicare Payment; Definition of Patient
Where Things Stand:

  • A District Court in one case related to the 340B definition of “patient” granted the parties’ Joint Motion to Seal the Certified Administrative Record.

  • One case was ordered stayed in consideration of the opinion in AHA v. Becerra, and the parties were instructed to file a joint status report by February 9, 2023.

© 2023 McDermott Will & EmeryNational Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 26
Emily J. Cook, McDermott Will Emery Law Firm, Health Care Attorney
Emily J. Cook
Partner

Emily J. Cook is an associate in the law firm of McDermott Will & Emery LLP and is based in the Firm’s Los Angeles office.  She focuses her practice on Medicare provider certification, reimbursement and regulatory compliance.

[email protected]
310-284-6113
www.mwe.com
www.mwe.com/insights
Reuben Bank
Reuben Bank Healthcare Attorney
Associate

Reuben Bank provides regulatory and transactional counseling on all aspects of state and federal healthcare laws impacting hospitals and healthcare systems.

While in law school, Reuben worked as a judicial extern for the Honorable Stephen V. Wilson of the Central District of California.

[email protected]
213-566-8175
www.mwe.com
https://www.mwe.com/insights/
