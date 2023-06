Weekly Bankruptcy Alert June 5, 2023 (For the week ending June 4, 2023)

Chapter 11 Debtor Name Business

Type Bankruptcy

Court Assets Liabilities Filing

Date Agspring, LLC

(Leawood, KS) Warehousing and Storage Wilmington

(DE) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $50,000,001

to

$100 Million 05/31/23 AP Orangevale, LLC

(Jupiter, FL) Lessors of Real Estate Wilmington

(DE) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 05/29/23 Credit Repair UK, Inc.

(Salt Lake City, UT) Other Professional, Scientific and Technical Services Wilmington

(DE) $100 Million

to

$500 Million $100 Million

to

$500 Million 06/04/23 Credit. com, Inc.

(Salt Lake City, UT) Other Professional, Scientific and Technical Services Wilmington

(DE) $100 Million

to

$500 Million $100 Million

to

$500 Million 06/04/23 Creditrepair. com Holdings, Inc.

(Salt Lake City, UT) Other Professional, Scientific and Technical Services Wilmington

(DE) $100 Million

to

$500 Million $100 Million

to

$500 Million 06/04/23 Creditrepair. com, Inc.

(Salt Lake City, UT) Other Professional, Scientific and Technical Services Wilmington

(DE) $100 Million

to

$500 Million $1 Billion

to

$10 Billion 06/04/23 eFolks Holdings, Inc.

(Salt Lake City, UT) Other Professional, Scientific and Technical Services Wilmington

(DE) $100 Million

to

$500 Million $100 Million

to

$500 Million 06/04/23 eFolks, LLC

(Salt Lake City, UT) Other Professional, Scientific and Technical Services Wilmington

(DE) $100 Million

to

$500 Million $1 Billion

to

$10 Billion 06/04/23 GK 746 East 214 LLC

(Bronx, NY) Lessors of Real Estate Manhattan

(NY) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 06/01/23 GK 770 East 214th LLC

(Bronx, NY) Lessors of Real Estate Manhattan

(NY) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 06/01/23 Goldie Films, Inc.

(Brooklyn, MA) Other Information Services Manhattan

(NY) $500 Million

to

$1 Billion $500 Million

to

$1 Billion 05/30/23 Hello Livingston Extended LLC

(Monsey, NY) Activities Related to Real Estate White Plains

(NY) $10,000,001

to

$50 Million $10,000,001

to

$50 Million 06/02/23 John C. Heath, Attorney at Law PC

(Salt Lake City, UT) Legal Services Wilmington

(DE) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $1 Billion

to

$10 Billion 06/04/23 Nashef LLC

(Fitchburg, MA) Not Disclosed Worcester

(MA) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 05/31/23 Operand Pharma II Limited

(Dublin, Ireland) Pharma and Medicine Mfg. White Plains

(NY) $1 Billion

to

$10 Billion $0

to

$50,000 05/31/23 Operand Pharma III Limited

(Dublin, Ireland) Pharma and Medicine Mfg. White Plains

(NY) $1 Billion

to

$10 Billion $0

to

$50,000 05/31/23 PGX Holdings, Inc.

(Salt Lake City, UT) Other Professional, Scientific and Technical Services Wilmington

(DE) $100 Million

to

$500 Million $1 Billion

to

$10 Billion 06/04/23 Progrexion ASG, Inc.

(Salt Lake City, UT) Other Professional, Scientific and Technical Services Wilmington

(DE) $100 Million

to

$500 Million $100 Million

to

$500 Million 06/04/23 Progrexion Holdings, Inc.

(Salt Lake City, UT) Other Professional, Scientific and Technical Services Wilmington

(DE) $100 Million

to

$500 Million $100 Million

to

$500 Million 06/04/23 Progrexion IP, Inc.

(Salt Lake City, UT) Other Professional, Scientific and Technical Services Wilmington

(DE) $100 Million

to

$500 Million $100 Million

to

$500 Million 06/04/23 Progrexion Marketing, Inc.

(Salt Lake City, UT) Other Professional, Scientific and Technical Services Wilmington

(DE) $100 Million

to

$500 Million $1 Billion

to

$10 Billion 06/04/23 Progrexion Teleservices, Inc.

(Salt Lake City, UT) Other Professional, Scientific and Technical Services Wilmington

(DE) $100 Million

to

$500 Million $1 Billion

to

$10 Billion 06/04/23