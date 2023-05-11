Weekly Bankruptcy Alert May 8, 2023 For the week ending May 7, 2023

|
Chapter 7
|Debtor Name
|Business
Type
|Bankruptcy
Court
|Assets
|Liabilities
|Filing
Date
|Phoeno Wine Company, Inc.
(American Canyon, CA)
|Beer, Wine and Liquor Stores
|Wilmington
(DE)
|$10,000,001
to
$50 Million
|$10,000,001
to
$50 Million
|05/01/23
|Shape Up Together, LLC
(Burlington, MA)
|Not Disclosed
|Boston
(MA)
|$0
to
$50,000
|$0
to
$50,000
|05/07/23
|Shape Up Together 2, LLC
(Burlington, MA)
|Not Disclosed
|Boston
(MA)
|$0
to
$50,000
|$0
to
$50,000
|05/07/23
|Shape Up Together 3, LLC
(Burlington, MA)
|Not Disclosed
|Boston
(MA)
|$0
to
$50,000
|$0
to
$50,000
|05/07/23
|Shape Up Together 4, LLC
(Burlington, MA)
|Not Disclosed
|Boston
(MA)
|$0
to
$50,000
|$0
to
$50,000
|05/07/23
|Shape Up Together 5, LLC
(Burlington, MA)
|Not Disclosed
|Boston
(MA)
|$0
to
$50,000
|$0
to
$50,000
|05/07/23
|Jenny C Intermediate Holdings, Inc.
(Miami, FL)
|Health and Personal Care Stores
|Wilmington
(DE)
|$10,000,001
to
$50 Million
|$100,000,001
to
$500 Million
|05/05/23
|Jenny C Acquisition, Inc.
(Miami, FL)
|Health and Personal Care Stores
|Wilmington
(DE)
|$50,000,001
to
$100 Million
|$100,000,001
to
$500 Million
|05/05/23
|Craig Holdings, Inc.
(Carlsbad, CA)
|Health and Personal Care Stores
|Wilmington
(DE)
|$50,000,001
to
$100 Million
|$100,000,001
to
$500 Million
|05/05/23
|JC USA, Inc.
(Carlsbad, CA)
|Health and Personal Care Stores
|Wilmington
(DE)
|$10,000,001
to
$50 Million
|$100,000,001
to
$500 Million
|05/05/23