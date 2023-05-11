Weekly Bankruptcy Alert May 8, 2023 For the week ending May 7, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.

Chapter 11 Debtor Name Business

Type Bankruptcy

Court Assets Liabilities Filing

Date Banded Horn Brewing Company LLC

(Biddeford, ME) Not Disclosed Portland

(ME) $100,001

to

$500,000 $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 05/02/23 Lannett Company, Inc.

(Trevose, PA) Pharma and Medicine Mfg. Wilmington

(DE) $100,000,001

to

$500 Million $500,000,001

to

$1 Billion 05/02/23 Cody Laboratories, Inc.

(Trevose, PA) Pharma and Medicine Mfg. Wilmington

(DE) $100,000,001

to

$500 Million $500,000,001

to

$1 Billion 05/02/23 Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

(Seymour, IN) Pharma and Medicine Mfg. Wilmington

(DE) $100,000,001

to

$500 Million $500,000,001

to

$1 Billion 05/02/23 Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

(Trevose, PA) Pharma and Medicine Mfg. Wilmington

(DE) $100,000,001

to

$500 Million $500,000,001

to

$1 Billion 05/02/23 QAD Realty, LLC

(Mamaroneck, NY) Not Disclosed White Plains

(NY) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 05/04/23 Nikofam, Inc.

(Weymouth, MA) Not Disclosed Boston

(MA) $100,001

to

$500,000 $100,001

to

$500,000 05/05/23 Christmas Tree Shops, LLC

(Middleborough, MA) Other General Merchandise Stores Wilmington

(DE) $50,000,001

to

$100 Million $100,000,001

to

$500 Million 05/05/23