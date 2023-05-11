May 11, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 131
May 10, 2023

May 09, 2023

May 08, 2023

Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights

Pierce Atwood LLP
Weekly Bankruptcy Alert May 8, 2023 For the week ending May 7, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.

Because your business extends beyond the borders of a single state, ours does too. Today, we are a multi-disciplinary team of highly creative, hard working, responsive, business savvy and experienced bankruptcy and creditors’ rights professionals serving you from offices located in four New England states and the District of Columbia. 

 

Chapter 11

Debtor Name Business
Type		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
Banded Horn Brewing Company LLC
(Biddeford, ME)		 Not Disclosed Portland
(ME)		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 05/02/23
Lannett Company, Inc.
(Trevose, PA)		 Pharma and Medicine Mfg. Wilmington
(DE)		 $100,000,001
to
$500 Million		 $500,000,001
to
$1 Billion		 05/02/23
Cody Laboratories, Inc.
(Trevose, PA)		 Pharma and Medicine Mfg. Wilmington
(DE)		 $100,000,001
to
$500 Million		 $500,000,001
to
$1 Billion		 05/02/23
Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
(Seymour, IN)		 Pharma and Medicine Mfg. Wilmington
(DE)		 $100,000,001
to
$500 Million		 $500,000,001
to
$1 Billion		 05/02/23
Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
(Trevose, PA)		 Pharma and Medicine Mfg. Wilmington
(DE)		 $100,000,001
to
$500 Million		 $500,000,001
to
$1 Billion		 05/02/23
QAD Realty, LLC
(Mamaroneck, NY)		 Not Disclosed White Plains
(NY)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 05/04/23
Nikofam, Inc.
(Weymouth, MA)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 05/05/23
Christmas Tree Shops, LLC
(Middleborough, MA)		 Other General Merchandise Stores Wilmington
(DE)		 $50,000,001
to
$100 Million		 $100,000,001
to
$500 Million		 05/05/23
 
Chapter 7
Debtor Name Business
Type		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
Phoeno Wine Company, Inc.
(American Canyon, CA)		 Beer, Wine and Liquor Stores Wilmington
(DE)		 $10,000,001
to
$50 Million		 $10,000,001
to
$50 Million		 05/01/23
Shape Up Together, LLC
(Burlington, MA)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $0
to
$50,000		 05/07/23
Shape Up Together 2, LLC
(Burlington, MA)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $0
to
$50,000		 05/07/23
Shape Up Together 3, LLC
(Burlington, MA)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $0
to
$50,000		 05/07/23
Shape Up Together 4, LLC
(Burlington, MA)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $0
to
$50,000		 05/07/23
Shape Up Together 5, LLC
(Burlington, MA)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $0
to
$50,000		 05/07/23
Jenny C Intermediate Holdings, Inc.
(Miami, FL)		 Health and Personal Care Stores Wilmington
(DE)		 $10,000,001
to
$50 Million		 $100,000,001
to
$500 Million		 05/05/23
Jenny C Acquisition, Inc.
(Miami, FL)		 Health and Personal Care Stores Wilmington
(DE)		 $50,000,001
to
$100 Million		 $100,000,001
to
$500 Million		 05/05/23
Craig Holdings, Inc.
(Carlsbad, CA)		 Health and Personal Care Stores Wilmington
(DE)		 $50,000,001
to
$100 Million		 $100,000,001
to
$500 Million		 05/05/23
JC USA, Inc.
(Carlsbad, CA)		 Health and Personal Care Stores Wilmington
(DE)		 $10,000,001
to
$50 Million		 $100,000,001
to
$500 Million		 05/05/23
 
©2023 Pierce Atwood LLP. All rights reserved.National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 130
Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights

