Weekly IRS Roundup April 3 – April 9, 2022

Monday, April 11, 2022

Presented below is our summary of significant Internal Revenue Service (IRS) guidance and relevant tax matters for the week of April 3, 2022 – April 9, 2022.

April 4, 2022: The IRS issued a news release, announcing that the application period for 2023 grants under the Low Income Taxpayer Clinic (LITC) program, an IRS program created to assist organizations in providing pro bono representation to low-income and English as a second language (ESL) taxpayers in federal tax disputes, will begin on or around May 2, 2022.

April 4, 2022: The IRS issued a news release, announcing that, in advance of the federal tax filing deadline, free face-to-face tax preparation assistance will be provided at Taxpayer Assistance Centers around the country on April 9, 2022.

April 5, 2022: The IRS issued proposed regulations amending the eligibility requirements for the premium tax credit under Section 36B of the Code. The proposed regulations generally provide that, for purposes of determining eligibility for the premium tax credit, the affordability of an employer-sponsored health plan with respect to an employee’s family members is determined based on the cost of covering the employee and their family members, rather than on the cost of covering the employee individually.

April 6, 2022: The IRS issued a news release, reminding taxpayers who make estimated tax payments that the due date for the first estimated tax installment is April 18, 2022.

April 8, 2022: The IRS released its weekly list of written determinations (e.g., Private Letter Rulings, Technical Advice Memorandums and Chief Counsel Advice).