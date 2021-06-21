Weekly IRS Roundup June 14 – June 18, 2021

Monday, June 21, 2021

Presented below is our summary of significant Internal Revenue Service (IRS) guidance and relevant tax matters for the week of June 14, 2021 – June 18, 2021. Additionally, for continuing updates on the tax impact of COVID-19, please visit our resource page here.

June 14, 2021: The IRS issued a news release unveiling updates to its online Non-Filer Sign-Up Tool, expanding the scope of the tool to assist families who do not normally file tax returns to register for and receive monthly advance payments of the Child Tax Credit (as expanded by the American Rescue Plan of 2021).

June 15, 2021: The IRS issued Revenue Ruling 2021-12, providing various prescribed interest rates for federal income tax purposes for July 2021.

June 16, 2021: The IRS issued corrections to final regulations published on January 5, 2021, regarding simplified accounting rules for small businesses under sections 263A, 448, 460 and 471 of the Code.

June 16, 2021: The IRS issued Notice 2021-37, providing the monthly update to certain interest rates used for pension plan funding and distribution purposes.

June 17, 2021: The IRS issued Revenue Procedure 2021-28, providing procedures for taxpayers to change to the alternative depreciation system of accounting under section 168(g) of the Code with respect to certain residential real property placed in service prior to 2018 as required by the Taxpayer Certainty and Disaster Tax Relief Act of 2020.

June 17, 2021: The IRS issued Revenue Procedure 2021-29, providing simplified procedures for certain partnerships to file amended partnership returns to comply with the procedures for tax accounting with respect to residential real property discussed in Revenue Procedure 2021-28.

June 18, 2021: The IRS released its weekly list of written determinations (e.g., Private Letter Rulings, Technical Advice Memorandums and Chief Counsel Advice).

