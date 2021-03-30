Weekly IRS Roundup March 22 – March 26, 2021

Monday, March 29, 2021

Presented below is our summary of significant Internal Revenue Serve (IRS) guidance and relevant tax matters for the week of March 22, 2021 ­­– March 26, 2021.

March 22, 2021: The IRS issued Notice 2021-22, providing guidance on various interest rates relevant to employee benefit plans.

March 22, 2021: The IRS issued a news release announcing that the next batch of Economic Impact Payments under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) would be issued to taxpayers this week.

March 24, 2021: The IRS issued a news release confirming, as previously announced, the disbursement of approximately 37 million Economic Impact Payments, bringing the total amount of disbursements under ARPA to approximately 127 million payments worth approximately $325 billion.

March 25, 2021: The IRS released Revenue Procedure 2021-19, providing guidance on median gross income figures, used by certain issuers of mortgage bonds and mortgage credit certificates.

March 25, 2021: The IRS issued a news release summarizing the proceedings from “The Challenge,” a meeting (held virtually this year) of the Joint Chiefs of Global Tax Enforcement (J5) regarding international coordination on tax crimes.

March 25, 2021: The IRS issued a news release noting the one-year anniversary of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and pledging the Criminal Investigation Division’s continued commitment to investigating COVID-19 fraud.

March 26, 2021: The IRS released Revenue Procedure 2021-17, providing guidance on average residence purchase prices, used by certain issuers of mortgage bonds and mortgage credit certificates.

March 26, 2021: The IRS released Revenue Procedure 2021-18, providing state and local governments in which an empowerment zone is located with an automatic procedure for extending the empowerment zone designation under section 1391(a).

March 26, 2021: The IRS issued Announcement 2021-5, announcing that the United States and Japan have entered into an arrangement regarding the implementation of the arbitration process provided for in the 2003 US-Japan tax treaty.

March 26, 2021: The IRS issued Announcement 2021-7, notifying taxpayers that amounts paid for personal protective equipment for the primary purpose of preventing the spread of COVID-19 are treated as deductible medical expenses under section 213.

March 26, 2021: The IRS released its weekly list of written determinations (e.g., Private Letter Rulings, Technical Advice Memorandums and Chief Counsel Advice).