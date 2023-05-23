Weekly IRS Roundup May 15 – May 19, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023

Check out our summary of significant Internal Revenue Service (IRS) guidance and relevant tax matters for the week of May 15, 2023 – May 19, 2023.

May 15, 2023: The IRS released Internal Revenue Bulletin 2023-20, which highlights the following:

Announcement 2023-16: The IRS announced that it will no longer conduct public hearings on notices of proposed rulemaking solely by telephone for proposed regulations that are published in the Federal Register after May 11, 2023. The change comes with the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. A telephonic option will remain available for those who prefer to attend or testify at a public hearing by telephone.

May 15, 2023: The IRS released a letter from Commissioner Daniel Werfel to the US Senate regarding the request for information about racial disparity in the selection of tax returns for audit and the IRS’s plan to address the issue.

May 15, 2023: The IRS released Tax Tip 2023-67, announcing that tax relief is available for people living in areas that are declared disasters by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Click here to find out which areas qualify for federal disaster relief.

May 15, 2023: The IRS released Notice 2023-40, which provides the corporate bond monthly yield curve and corresponding spot segment rates and the 24-month average segment rates for May 2023. This notice also provides guidance as to interest rates on 30-year Treasury securities and 30-year Treasury weighted average rates.

May 15, 2023: The IRS released Revenue Ruling 2023-10, providing the applicable federal rates for federal income tax purposes for June 2023. The short-term federal interest rate is 4.43%, the mid-term rate will drop to 3.56% and the long-term rate is 3.79%.

May 16, 2023: The IRS released Tax Tip 2023-68, reminding taxpayers that installing solar panels or making other home improvements may qualify them for the home energy credit.

May 16, 2023: The IRS released Revenue Procedure 2023-23, which provides the 2024 inflation-adjusted amounts for Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) as determined under Section 223 and the maximum amount that may be made newly available for excepted benefit health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs) provided under Section 54.9831-1(c)(3)(viii) of the Pension Excise Tax Regulations.

May 16, 2023: The IRS announced the release of the IRS’s report from Commissioner Werfel evaluating the feasibility of providing taxpayers with a free Direct File option. The evaluation of the system focused on three areas: taxpayer opinions, cost and feasibility. The report also includes an analysis conducted by an independent third party. The IRS plans to pilot the project for the 2024 filing season.

May 17, 2023: The IRS released Tax Tip 2023-69, reminding taxpayers that emergency preparedness plans should include financial records and tax information.

May 19, 2023: The IRS released its weekly list of written determinations (e.g., Private Letter Rulings, Technical Advice Memorandums and Chief Counsel Advice).

Upcoming Events: Registration for the 2023 IRS Nationwide Tax Forums is now open, and the events are returning to an in-person format for the first time since 2019. The IRS Nationwide Tax Forums are designed specifically for tax professionals (e.g., enrolled agents, certified public accountants, certified financial planners and Annual Filing Season Program participants) as well as uncredentialed tax professionals. The dates and locations are as follows: