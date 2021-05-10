Weekly IRS Roundup May 3 – May 7, 2021

Monday, May 10, 2021

Presented below is our summary of significant Internal Revenue Service (IRS) guidance and relevant tax matters for the week of May 3, 2021 – May 7, 2021. Additionally, for continuing updates on the tax impact of COVID-19, please visit our resource page here.

May 3, 2021: The IRS issued a news release announcing the opening of the application period for 2022 grants under the Low Income Taxpayer Clinic (LITC) program, an IRS program to assist organizations in providing pro bono representation to taxpayers who are low income or speak English as a second language (ESL) in federal tax disputes.

May 4, 2021: The IRS issued a news release as part of National Hurricane Preparedness Week and National Wildfire Awareness Month, reminding taxpayers of certain best practices to minimize the effect of natural disasters on tax compliance.

May 5, 2021: The IRS issued a news release announcing an eighth round of Economic Impact Payments consisting of more than 1.1 million payments totaling more than $2 billion, bringing the total amount of disbursements under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) to approximately 164 million payments worth approximately $386 billion.

May 5, 2021: The IRS issued a news release announcing the development of Projected Contract Award Date, a web app designed to increase efficiency in procurement by using statistical models to forecast the date on which contracts will be awarded.

May 6, 2021: The IRS issued Notice 2021-29, announcing that the reference price under section 45K(d)(2)(C) of the Code, which is relevant for certain Code sections regarding oil and gas production, is $37.07 for calendar year 2020.

May 6, 2021: The IRS issued Notice 2021-30, announcing that the applicable percentage under section 613A of the Code, which is used to determine percentage depletion for oil and gas produced from marginal properties, is 15% for calendar year 2021.

May 6, 2021: The IRS issued a news release reminding calendar-year tax-exempt organizations that annual Form 990 information returns and certain other filings are due on May 17, 2021.

May 7, 2021: The IRS released its weekly list of written determinations (e.g., Private Letter Rulings, Technical Advice Memorandums and Chief Counsel Advice).

Special thanks to Le Chen in our Washington, DC, office for this week’s roundup.