October 27, 2020

October 26, 2020

Tax Practice Group McDermott Will Emery
McDermott Will & Emery
Tax Controversy 360
Weekly IRS Roundup October 19 – October 23, 2020

Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Presented below is our summary of significant Internal Revenue Service (IRS) guidance and relevant tax matters for the week of October 19, 2020 – October 23, 2020. Additionally, for continuing updates on the tax impact of COVID-19, please visit our resource page here.

October 20, 2020: The IRS released Announcement 20-40 regarding the effective date of the termination of the shipping agreement between the United States and Hong Kong.

October 22, 2020: The IRS released Draft Instructions to Form 1065, which include revised instructions for partnerships required to report capital accounts to partners on Schedule K-1 (Form 1065).

October 23, 2020: The IRS released a statement notifying taxpayers that the IRS will resume issuing 500 series balance due notices.

October 23, 2020: The IRS released Internal Revenue Bulletin 2020-44, dated October 26, 2020, containing the following highlights: TD 9924 (Employment Tax) and TD 9910 (Income Tax).

October 23, 2020: The IRS released its weekly list of written determinations (e.g., Private Letter Rulings, Technical Advice Memorandums and Chief Counsel Advice).

Special thanks to Brian Moore in our Washington, DC, office for this week’s roundup.

© 2020 McDermott Will & EmeryNational Law Review, Volume X, Number 301
Tax Practice Group McDermott Will Emery

In 1934 E.H. McDermott opened a law practice that focused exclusively on taxes. As chief counsel to the Joint Committee on Taxation of the United States Congress, McDermott observed firsthand how the rapidly expanding federal tax laws were affecting businesses and individuals. He recognized the need for a law firm to assist people and their businesses to understand and comply with their changing tax obligations.

