November 3, 2020

Volume X, Number 308

 

Tax Controversy 360
Weekly IRS Roundup October 26 – October 30, 2020

Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Presented below is our summary of significant Internal Revenue Service (IRS) guidance and relevant tax matters for the week of October 26, 2020 – October 30, 2020. 

October 26, 2020: The IRS released Rev. Proc. 2020-45 regarding inflation adjusted items for 2021.

October 26, 2020: The IRS released Notice 2020-79, which sets out cost-of-living adjustments for benefits and contributions under qualified retirement plans.

October 27, 2020: The IRS published corrections to TD 9901 regarding the deduction for foreign-derived intangible income (FDII) and global intangible low-taxed income (GILTI).

October 30, 2020: The IRS and US Department of the Treasury released Proposed Regulations containing guidance on the average income test for the low-income housing tax credit. There is a public comment period until December 29, 2020.

October 30, 2020: The IRS released Internal Revenue Bulletin 2020-45, dated November 2, 2020, containing the following highlights: Rev. Proc. 2020-43 (Employee Plans); Rev. Proc. 2020-46 (Employee Plans); Notice 2020-77 (Employment Plans); Announcement 2020-40 (Income Tax); Rev. Proc. 2020-44 (Income Tax); Rev. Rul. 2020-22 (Income Tax); Rev. Rul. 2020-24 (Income Tax); TD 9911 (Income Tax); TD 9913 (Income Tax); TD 9918 (Income Tax).

October 30, 2020: The IRS released its weekly list of written determinations (e.g., Private Letter Rulings, Technical Advice Memorandums and Chief Counsel Advice).

© 2020 McDermott Will & EmeryNational Law Review, Volume X, Number 308
McDermott Will & Emery is a premier international law firm with a diversified business practice.

