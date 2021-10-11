Weekly IRS Roundup October 4 – October 8, 2021

Monday, October 11, 2021

Presented below is our summary of significant Internal Revenue Service (IRS) guidance and relevant tax matters for the week of October 4, 2021 – October 8, 2021. Additionally, for continuing updates on the tax impact of COVID-19, please visit our resource page here.

October 4, 2021: The IRS released a practice unit, providing tax law and audit steps for reviewing a reseller’s uniform capitalization cost computations under section 263A. The practice unit focuses on the simplified production method and does not cover the final section 263A Treasury Regulations that were effective November 20, 2018.

October 4, 2021: The IRS published a news release, announcing 18 self-study seminars available online through the IRS Nationwide Tax Forums. The seminars cover topics such as the gig economy and virtual currency.

October 4, 2021: The IRS published instructions for Form W-8BEN (Certificate of Foreign Status of Beneficial Owner for United States Tax Withholding and Reporting (Individuals)) concerning:

Guidance under section 1446(f) (withholding on partnership interest dispositions)

New lines 6a and 6b (addressing foreign tax ID number (FTIN) matters)

Tax treaty benefits claims (requiring representations)

Section 6050Y reporting (covering life insurance contracts and reportable death benefits)

Electronic signatures (updated to reflect new guidance)

October 5, 2021: The IRS published a news release, announcing that Free File remains available through October 15 for taxpayers who still need to file their 2020 tax returns. Free File is the IRS’s public-private partnership with tax preparation software industry leaders to provide their brand name products for free.

October 5, 2021: The IRS released a memorandum, expanding the criteria for collection due process cases that qualify for a rapid response appeals process under IRM 8.22.6.2 and related subsections.

October 5, 2021: The IRS released a memorandum concerning interim guidance regarding the IRS Independent Office of Appeals’ steps and procedures for its nationwide pilot program: The Appeals Electronic Case Files Initiative for Large Business & International (LB&I) report generation software (RGS) examination cases. This guidance is applicable to LB&I RGS International Individual Compliance cases only and excludes other large cases such as Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act of 1982 cases, Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015 cases and Syndicated Conservation Easement cases.

October 5, 2021: The IRS released a memorandum updating procedures where an organization requests a change in a section 501 subsection during the application process by submitting one application form to replace a different application form. The procedures are effective 30 days after issuance of the memorandum and supersedes those in TEGE-07-0421-0010 (April 29, 2021).

October 7, 2021: The IRS published a program letter indicating that, in Fiscal Year 2022, Tax Exempt (TE)/Government Entities (GE) commissioners expect to invest in new resources to expand outreach to the exempt sector as well as increase their enforcement staff.

October 8, 2021: The IRS released its weekly list of written determinations (e.g., Private Letter Rulings, Technical Advice Memorandums and Chief Counsel Advice).

