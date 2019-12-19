Angela draws on significant knowledge of the wireless regulatory landscape and experience at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to advise clients on issues including FCC rules and auction procedures, spectrum use and policy, and infrastructure deployment.

After practicing at Mintz for over four years, Angela joined the Auctions & Spectrum Access Division of the FCC’s Wireless Telecommunications Bureau in 2015. As attorney advisor and a lead attorney for the Connect America Fund Phase II Auction – the first of its kind – she was deeply involved in the FCC’s competitive bidding process.

Through the Connect America Fund Phase II Auction, up to $1.49 billion will be awarded over a period of 10 years to more than 100 winning bidders — delivering fixed broadband and voice services in eligible areas, including over 700,000 locations in 45 states. Angela supervised the auction application and qualification process, drafted public notices and orders, recommended actions to the Rural Broadband Auctions Task Force and senior staff, and conducted public workshops, internal training sessions, and outreach to applicants.

In addition, Angela played a significant role in developing the parameters and procedures for the FCC’s Mobility Fund Phase II Auction and was instrumental in implementing the Broadcast Incentive Auction and 28 GHz and 24 GHz Spectrum Frontier Auctions.

Prior to joining the FCC, Angela advised Mintz clients on a range of wireless issues — including licensed and unlicensed spectrum policies, spectrum auctions, data roaming, interoperability, and FirstNet — and worked with clients to ensure compliance with FCC regulations. She also promoted wireless interests before the House Energy and Commerce Committee as a part of its comprehensive review and update of the Communications Act and advocated on behalf of the GPS industry before the FCC and Congress.