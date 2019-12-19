December 19, 2019

 

December 19, 2019

December 18, 2019

December 17, 2019

Article By
Russell H. Fox
Angela Y. Kung
Christen B'anca Glenn
Mintz

What's New in 5G - December 2019

Thursday, December 19, 2019

The next-generation of wireless technologies – known as 5G – is here. Not only is it expected to offer network speeds that are up to 100 times faster than 4G LTE and reduce latency to nearly zero, it will allow networks to handle 100 times the number of connected devices, revolutionizing business and consumer connectivity and enabling the “Internet of Things.” Leading policymakers – federal regulators and legislators – are making it a top priority to ensure that the wireless industry has the tools it needs to maintain U.S. leadership in commercial 5G deployments. This blog provides monthly updates on FCC actions and Congressional efforts to win the race to 5G.

Regulatory Actions and Initiatives

  • The FCC proposes to clear a portion of mid-band spectrum in the 3.1-3.55 GHz band for advanced commercial services, including 5G.

    • On December 12, 2019, the FCC adopted a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking proposing to clear non-federal users from the 3.3-3.55 GHz portion of the band and seeking comment on various relocation mechanisms. Doing so is the first step toward potentially making the 3.1-3.55 GHz band available for commercial wireless services. Comments and replies are due 30 and 60 days after publication in the Federal Register, respectively.

  • The FCC proposes to take a fresh look at spectrum in the 5.9 GHz band for unlicensed uses like Wi-Fi.

    • On December 12, 2019, the FCC adopted a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking proposing to designate the lower 45 megahertz of the 5.9 GHz band for unlicensed use. The 5.9 GHz band is currently allocated for dedicated short range communications (“DSRC”), which involve vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communications to support vehicular safety. Because DSRC has not been widely deployed, the FCC proposes to repurpose the majority of the 5.9 GHz band for unlicensed devices (e.g., Wi-Fi), while reserving a portion of the spectrum for transportation and vehicle safety-related communications. It also seeks comment on how DSRC incumbents would transition their operations out of some or all of the 5.9 GHz band if the proposals are adopted.  

  • The FCC released a Public Notice announcing that bidding has begun in its next spectrum auction for 5G services.

    • On December 9, 2019, bidding began in the auction for so-called “millimeter wave” spectrum in the upper 37 GHz, 39 GHz, and 47 GHz bands (Auction 103). This is the third auction of millimeter wave spectrum that the Commission has concluded or conducted this year and offers the largest swath of spectrum for 5G networks, with 3,400 megahertz available for auction. The auction thus far has raised over $3.9 billion in bids.

  • FCC Chairman Pai announced that he plans to make $9 billion available for 5G services in rural areas.

    • On December 4, 2019, FCC Chairman Pai announced that he intends to establish a 5G Fund that would make available up to $9 billion to carriers to deploy 5G services in rural areas. Of that amount, $1 billion would be set aside for precision agriculture needs. The 5G Fund would replace the Commission’s planned Mobility Fund Phase II, which would have provided federal support for 4G LTE service in unserved areas. An auction for that support will no longer be implemented due to inadequate data about mobile broadband coverage in the U.S., as an FCC staff report explained. 

  • The FCC released a Public Notice opening up a priority window for federally recognized Tribal entities to participate in an upcoming auction for mid-band spectrum.

    • As part of its strategy to make additional mid-band spectrum available for 5G wireless services, the FCC revised its rules for the 2.5 GHz band – the largest contiguous band of spectrum below 3 GHz – as a precursor to the auction of that spectrum for commercial use next year.  On December 2, 2019, the FCC announced the February 3, 2020 opening of a filing window for federally recognized Tribal entities to apply for unassigned 2.5 GHz spectrum that was formerly designated as the Educational Broadband Service.  The window closes on August 3, 2020.  The Commission will also host a workshop at its headquarters in Washington, DC, on January 14, 2020, and continue its outreach and education programs to ensure that all interested Tribes have the information they need to participate.

Legislative Efforts

  • Senate Commerce Committee approves bill on mid-band spectrum in the 3.7-4.2 GHz band, known as the “C-band.”

    • On December 12, 2019, the Senate Commerce Committee voted on legislation that, if enacted, would direct the FCC to conduct a public auction of C-band spectrum. That spectrum is currently used principally for satellite downlink service – delivering content to broadcasters, cable companies, and others – but will be repurposed by the Commission for mobile broadband services. The bill, known as the 5G Spectrum Act of 2019, would require the FCC to commence the C-band auction by the end of 2020.  At least 50% of proceeds from the C-band auction would be required to go the U.S. Treasury, while another 10% of proceeds would be earmarked for rural broadband deployments. This is one of several C-band bills, none of which are likely to pass before the end of the year. In the meantime, the FCC is expected to adopt a Report and Order on the C-band by no later than at its February meeting and conduct an auction of the spectrum by the end of 2020.

 

Russell H. Fox
Russell H. Fox
Member

With over 35 years in the wireless telecommunications industry, Russell is among the most experienced wireless communications attorneys in the country. Unique among his peers, Russell assists clients on federal legislative, regulatory, and transactional matters. He analyzes legislation on behalf of clients, participates in proceedings before the FCC and other federal agencies, negotiates spectrum agreements, and represents wireless providers in spectrum auctions. He is also frequently consulted on matters involving US spectrum use and policy.

Whether they are in the middle of a...

RFox@mintz.com
202-434-7483
www.mintz.com
Angela Y. Kung
Angela Y. Kung
Of Counsel

Angela draws on significant knowledge of the wireless regulatory landscape and experience at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to advise clients on issues including FCC rules and auction procedures, spectrum use and policy, and infrastructure deployment. 

After practicing at Mintz for over four years, Angela joined the Auctions & Spectrum Access Division of the FCC’s Wireless Telecommunications Bureau in 2015. As attorney advisor and a lead attorney for the Connect America Fund Phase II Auction – the first of its kind – she was deeply involved in the FCC’s competitive bidding process.

Through the Connect America Fund Phase II Auction, up to $1.49 billion will be awarded over a period of 10 years to more than 100 winning bidders — delivering fixed broadband and voice services in eligible areas, including over 700,000 locations in 45 states. Angela supervised the auction application and qualification process, drafted public notices and orders, recommended actions to the Rural Broadband Auctions Task Force and senior staff, and conducted public workshops, internal training sessions, and outreach to applicants.

In addition, Angela played a significant role in developing the parameters and procedures for the FCC’s Mobility Fund Phase II Auction and was instrumental in implementing the Broadcast Incentive Auction and 28 GHz and 24 GHz Spectrum Frontier Auctions.

Prior to joining the FCC, Angela advised Mintz clients on a range of wireless issues — including licensed and unlicensed spectrum policies, spectrum auctions, data roaming, interoperability, and FirstNet — and worked with clients to ensure compliance with FCC regulations. She also promoted wireless interests before the House Energy and Commerce Committee as a part of its comprehensive review and update of the Communications Act and advocated on behalf of the GPS industry before the FCC and Congress.

AYKung@mintz.com
202-434-7320
www.mintz.com
Christen B'anca Glenn
Christen B'anca Glenn
Associate

B’anca advises communications and technology clients on regulatory and compliance matters before the Federal Communications Commission. She also has trial and appellate litigation experience, including drafting pleadings, motions, and briefs.

B’anca maintains an active pro bono practice. She has represented individuals in civil rights litigation and assisted a non-profit organization with entity formation. Most recently, she succeeded on an appeal before an administrative law judge, securing social security benefits for her client.

Prior to joining Mintz, B'anca worked as an

CBGlenn@mintz.com
202-434-7329
www.mintz.com