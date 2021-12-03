What’s New in 5G - December 2021

On November 19, 2021, the FCC released a Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that proposes an Enhanced Competition Incentive Program that would encourage licensees to provide opportunities for small carriers and Tribal Nations to access spectrum and promote the availability of advanced telecommunications services in rural areas through spectrum partitioning, disaggregation, and leasing transactions. In order to qualify for the program, the FCC proposes, among other things, that transactions must include a certain minimum amount of spectrum and geographic area. Benefits for participating in the program would include extended licensing terms and construction periods as well as potential alternative construction requirements. Comments and replies are due 60 days and 90 days, respectively, after Federal Register publication.