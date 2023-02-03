What’s New in 5G - February 2023

On January 4, 2023, the FCC’s Wireless Telecommunications Bureau (“WTB”) released an Order granting a third request by Pine Cellular Phones, Inc. (“Pine Cellular”) to extend its construction deadline for one of its 600 MHz licenses by one year from January 9, 2023 to January 9, 2024. In 2019, Pine Cellular was a winning bidder in the Broadcast Incentive Auction (Auction No. 1002) of two 600 MHz licenses. After the licenses were awarded, the FCC prohibited the use of funding from the Universal Service Fund for equipment and services deemed to pose a national security risk. Pine Cellular planned to rely on that now-prohibited equipment to meet its construction requirement, but it has since been unable to acquire and install compliant equipment due, in part, to global supply chain issues. The WTB granted Pine Cellular’s request because it recognized that the only way for Pine Cellular to fulfill its construction requirement is to remove and replace all prohibited equipment in its network and that termination of the license would not facilitate the provision of wireless broadband service, particularly to the Choctaw Nation, which is covered by Pine Cellular’s license.