What’s New in 5G - March 2023

On February 22, 2023, the WTB Mobility Division (“Mobility Division”) released an Order conditionally granting Ericsson’s request for waiver of section 27.53(n) of the Commission’s rules, permitting Ericsson’s proposed multiband base station radio to exceed the 3.45-3.55 GHz (“3.45 GHz”) band’s out-of-band emissions (“OOBE”) limit in the 3.7-4.0 GHz range. The Mobility Division found that the purpose of section 27.53(n) – to ensure that 3.45 GHz devices effectively coexist with services operating in adjacent bands – would not be served by the rule’s strict application since Ericsson’s proposed radio will not cause harmful interference to operations in the 3.45 GHz, 3.55-3.7 GHz (“3.5 GHz”), or 3.7-4.2 GHz (“3.7 GHz”) bands, and it found that the waiver would serve the public interest because it would help facilitate the deployment of multiband wireless services. In granting Ericsson’s waiver request, the Mobility Division imposed the following conditions: (1) Ericsson’s radio, when operated in carrier aggregation mode across the 3.5 GHz and 3.7 GHz Services, must comply with section 27.53(n)(1) of the Commission’s rules in its entirety, except for the -25 dBm/MHz conducted power limit specified for emissions above 3560 MHz and the -40 dBm/MHz conducted power limit above 3570 MHz, as those limits apply throughout the 3.7 GHz band; (2) Ericsson’s radio must comply with all Commission rules not specifically waived; and (3) When operating as a standalone device in any particular band, the device must meet the technical rules, including OOBE, for that band.