The FCC grants additional Tribal entities’ requests to use spectrum in the 2.5 GHz band for wireless services.

On April 6, 2021, the FCC released two Orders granting the waiver requests of the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians and the Lower Sioux Indian Community General Council regarding the definition of eligible Tribal lands for purposes of applying for 2.5 GHz band spectrum in the Rural Tribal Priority Window. Grant of the waiver request to the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians will allow it to obtain a license for approximately 58.61 acres of trust lands located directly across from its reservation, known as a rancheria, in Northern California. Grant of the waiver request to the Lower Sioux Indian Community General Council will allow it to obtain a license for small areas of off-reservation trust lands directly adjacent to the Tribe’s reservation in Minnesota.

Similarly, on April 20, 2021, the FCC released an Order granting the waiver request of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, which will allow the Tribe to provide service on land it owns near Hells Canyon in Falls River County, South Dakota. And it released an Order granting the waiver request of the Campo Band of Mission Indians, which will allow it to provide service for Tribally-owned fee land encompassed within the interior of its reservation in California.